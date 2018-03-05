She, Margot is having a fire year so far. The Australian actress skated her way to Oscar glory as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and is now working her way to the red carpet hall of fame. Margot Robbie 2018 Oscars look is pure fire (and ice), and I need all the photos.

It's easy to forget that Robbie is only 27 years old; she's accomplished so much and has a very mature air about her. The Australian native broke out onto the American Hollywood scene in 2013, thanks to Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street, where she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Robbie's next major movie was 2016's Suicide Squad where she was part of an epic ensemble cast, including Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Viola Davis. Robbie took on the roll of mischief maker Harley Quinn and inspired countless Halloween costumes.

I, Tonya is arguably Robbie's biggest role yet. She's the star of the film and completely transforms herself into controversial Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. But post-filming, Robbie has been skating her way through awards season with ease and working her way up to the ultimate red carpet moment: the Academy Awards. The Oscars are basically Hollywood's version of Fashion week, all in one night, and Robbie did not disappoint.

2018 Academy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Styled by Kate Young, the actress stepped out on the red carpet in a stunning white custom Chanel gown (the actress was recently declared an ambassador for the brand, according to Daily Mail) and minimal jewelry, apart from her wedding ring and stud earrings. Her handbag is also Chanel, and beneath the dress, Robbie is sporting Roger Vivier shoes.

She also displayed a fresh new lob, featuring some soft, Hollywood-glam waves. While it's not a drastic change from her previous 'do, it's certainly a bit shorter than before.

2018 Golden Globes

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie started out her awards season with a bang at the Golden Globes in an embellished Gucci gown. Robbie participated in the Time's Up movement by wearing black to the awards ceremony (where only one actress notably didn't wear black). Robbie had her hair in the smoothest of soft waves and wore minimal Tiffany jewelry and Roger Vivier sandals, because the beading on that dress was the true star of the show.

2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Critics' Choice Awards, Margot Robbie wore a pleated, striped Chanel dress with a bejeweled belt and gold Jimmy Choo high-heeled sandals, all put together with the help of stylist Kate Young.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett pulled Robbie's hair back into a messy bun, which also happens to be Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyle!

2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie wore MiuMiu at the SAG Awards and wore her hair in a beautifully casual, choppy lob. Her feathery dress reminded me of some of the ice skating costumes she wore in I, Tonya. Perhaps it was a nod to the film. Robbie also carried a silver Jimmy Choo clutch and was dripping in Tiffany diamonds.

You can't see the shoes under her gown, but Robbie's stylist showed off this sparkly close-up look at her crystal Aquazzura shoes.

2018 Oscars Nominee Luncheon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie prepped for the tonight's big show by attending the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon. The luncheon is a fairly casual pre-Oscars event to celebrate everyone's achievements of simply being nominated. Robbie attended in a striped, bejeweled, and feathered Chanel dress, and carried a quilted, chain-strap Chanel purse — one of the brand's signature styles.

2018 BAFTAs

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie slayed in a Givenchy gown at the 2018 BAFTAs. She carried a Roger Vivier clutch and wore some hefty Harry Winston jewels.

I, Tonya Premieres

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

New York premiere, Nov. 28, 2017.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Los Angeles premiere, Dec. 5, 2017.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Australian Premiere, Jan. 23, 2018.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

U.K. premiere, Feb. 15, 2018.

As the 2018 awards season comes to a close, it's clear Robbie continues to stun on the carpet, no matter what she wears.

