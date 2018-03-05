Everyone has their red carpet favorites. Whether for their fashion choices, unfiltered interviews, or the opportunity to see them on stage presenting or accepting coveted awards that night. I personally tune in to see one particular person — for all of the above. And this year, Jennifer Lawrence's 2018 Oscars look is exactly why I keep my eyes on the stunning starlet.

Last year, I did not have the pleasure of gawking over her Oscars look — in fact, none of us did. Why? Because instead of walking the red carpet with her peers in yet another winning look, she skipped one of the biggest nights in Hollywood altogether. Though my night of watching the red-carpet was less than eventful sans my favorite leading lady, she got a pass because she was off filming her new movie Red Sparrow — and it's a good thing she did, because the spy film is already killing it at the box office.

And now, in addition to the box office, The Red Sparrow star is 100 percent killing it on the red carpet in a sparkling Dior gown from their Pre-Fall collection:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Vogue, Lawrence's dress at the Oscars has a deeper feminist meaning. Aside from the dress making look like a badass female warrior, in a particularly tumultuous time for women, the dress was designed by one of the only female creatives at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

In addition to her stunning dress, Lawrence stepped onto the carpet with a head full of voluminous waves. It seems Twitter can't get over J-Law's hair. And, I mean, it's easy to see why. It looks freaking gorgeous:

Two years ago, Lawrence was nominated for the award of best actress for her role in the 2015 drama Joy. Though she didn't take home the coveted Oscar, she slayed in a black Dior Haute Couture gown with a barely-there bodice, exposed seams, and layers and layers of delicate lace cascading from her waistline, down to the red carpet. Fun fact: She had the design modified from a mid-length cocktail dress to a gown fit for the most glamorous night in Hollywood by layering a longer slip under her LBD. I love a girl that is not only scrappy, but knows what she wants and how to get it.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's clear the actress is a fan of Dior, as she has chosen to wear the designer multiple times in the past, though I'm not sure it brings her the best luck. Remember the orangey-red peplum gown she paired with backward diamond necklace? Lawrence looked incredible, but she tripped on it and hit the ground mere seconds into walking the Oscars red carpet in 2014. And who can forget the time Jennifer Lawrence took to the stage in her massive pink and white Dior gown to accept her 2013 Oscar award for best actress in The Independent. It's the moment every actor dreams of and Lawrence tripped and fell as she walked up the stairs for her time in the spotlight. Luckily for her, she used her endearing qualities and lovable personality to win everybody over. Though the fall seen around the world was the talk of the show, she gracefully shrugged it off and taught us the lesson that it's okay to laugh at yourself before you proceed to get your shine on. Yassss, queen!

This Oscars Sunday, I'm sending my girl Jennifer Lawrence good vibes, not that she needs it, though. Because she's stunning in that beautiful sequined gown.

