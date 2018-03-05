Nicole Kidman is a star in every sense of the word. When she arrives, she elicits a "wow" from everyone who lays eyes on her, and Nicole Kidman's 2018 Oscars look is no exception. When she hit the carpet on Mar. 4, she radiated beauty from the inside out. Her skin glows in a way that not even the best highlighter could help you attain. Somehow, she looks more beautiful than ever (even though I feel like I say that every year?) Any way you slice it, Kidman came to the biggest night in acting to slay, period.

The "Big Little Lies" star stepped out for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night in a royal blue Armani gown that featured an oversized bow at the waist, showing off her statuesque gown and serving up major drama. The strapless sweetheart neckline was the perfect choice to accentuate her defined décolletage and toned arms. And speaking of toned, her thigh-high slit drew attention to her gorgeous legs, and the color looked stunning on her fair complexion.

The actress paired her blue stunner with diamond drop earrings and pointed-toe black pumps, but completely passed on a necklace, and I'm so obsessed. Sometimes less is more when it comes to jewelry, especially when your dress does all the talking.

The Australian actress walked the carpet tonight sans hubby. Though Keith Urban was surprisingly absent, Kidman took control of the carpet and didn't look the least bit lonely. She served up more than enough eye candy and to be honest, even if he was there, I probably wouldn't have noticed him standing next to her in this look anyways. She placed her hands on her hips and the fact that she was alone was completely irrelevant. It took a friend (and Keith Urban superfan) to point out she was even dateless. Get it girl.

I already knew her attitude was on point, but her beauty is on a whole other level. Looking completely fresh-faced and almost like she's not wearing an ounce of foundation, Kidman let her lips, lashes, and brows do the talking. And they spoke volumes.

The actress wore her signature red lip, groomed arches, and loads of lashes. She even kept her hair understated in the most polished way. Parted in the center, flat-ironed straight and tucked behind her ears, wearing her blonde hair down was the smartest move for her.

"We wanted the hair to be sleek and modern to compliment the dress," said Kidman's hairstylist Kylee Heath in a press release. If you'd like to score the look, peek Heath's breakdown below.

"Starting on damp hair, I applied & Other Stories Universal Blowout Lotion and Fullness Thickening Cream. I combed the product through and created a center part."

"Then, using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; dyson.com) I blew the hair smooth on the highest heat and speed settings. I added & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder to the roots at the crown for a little volume."

"Next, I straightened the hair for added shine and a more sleek look. I finished by spraying & Other Stories Universal Hairspray for longevity."

Overall, Kidman did her thing on the Oscars red carpet and I'm seriously racking my brain on how she looks so freaking amazing. I legitimately don't understand it. She looks as dreamy now than when she attended the 1997 Oscars in a chartreuse dress from John Galliano's first Christian Dior Couture collection. This woman is seriously a dream, in any hair color, in any dress, and during any year.

I'm onto you, Nicole. But, I'm not mad at you.