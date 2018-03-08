On Thursday, Feb. 8, the world celebrated International Women's Day. International woman Ivanka Trump, naturally, wanted to get in on the joy-spreading as well, and she took to social media to recognize the day. However, the first daughter doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to public displays of feminism. As such, Ivanka Trump's International Women's Day tweet was hounded with backlash about as soon as she posted it on Thursday morning.

Trump tweeted,

Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe. We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed.

She punctuated the tweet with a #InternationalWomensDay. Trump also sent a social media message about International Women's Day on her Instagram story, where her daughter, Arabella, shouted it out with a spinning jump.

Also on Thursday, Trump embraced the international holiday by paying a visit to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). She documented the visit on her Instagram story. On Instagram, she said she was there "to celebrate this important day and to talk about empowering women across the globe." At that meeting, Trump and USAID Administrator Mark Green launched the #WomenConnect challenge to work to elevate women through technology.

As the morning went on, Trump retweeted other messages about International Women's Day and shared messages about USAID and the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders.

As tends to happen with the first daughter, her positive intentions to say something that sounds nice about women was met with backlash from women pointing to her work within her father's administration. The Donald Trump administration has been adversarial to women, their work, and their rights. Within his White House, few women have key roles, contrary to the Barack Obama White House.

