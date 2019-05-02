If You're Thinking Of Eloping, Remember These 4 Things

There are different ways to go about telling your loved ones that you’re eloping (or already have), but the important thing is to have a specific plan for how you’ll handle it — and make sure that both you and bae are on the same page. If you suspect your parents would be deeply hurt if you got married without telling them, you may decide to clue them in ahead of time. While they may be disappointed that you won’t be having a wedding, they’ll likely be grateful to get to participate in some small way. For example, you could enlist your mom to help you pick out the destination, or simply make it a point to FaceTime the fam right after you’ve said “I do.”

On the other hand, if you decide to keep your elopement a secret until after you’re married, make sure that the most important people in your life (whether that’s parents, siblings, or an aunt who raised you) are the first to know about your marriage. That can at least help to minimize some hurt feelings on the part of people who didn’t get to be involved in your big day.

It can be helpful to make a list of all the friends and family you want to personally notify about your elopement, either face to face or over the phone. They might be a bit miffed if they find out the news via social media, so it’s key to make an effort to keep your inner circle in the loop. You can also send out formal marriage announcements via snail mail.

Some people opt to announce the big news at a post-elopement party — so provided you and bae can keep your exciting news under wraps, you might also invite friends and fam to a secret shindig to fill them in.

Regardless of how you choose to share your news, be prepared for some mixed reactions. Plenty of people will be psyched to hear that you made this spontaneous move and eager to celebrate this milestone with you. Some may not quite get why you eloped, or even feel a tad hurt that they didn’t get to be a part of your special day. As long as you and your SO feel confident in your decision, your loved ones will eventually understand — and hopefully, be happy for you that you followed your heart.

Eloping can obviously be an incredibly exhilarating, not to mention less expensive, way to make a lifelong commitment to your one and only. However, going this route does require some special considerations. As long as you keep these things in mind, your primed to get hitched — without a hitch.