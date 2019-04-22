The Destination Wedding Location You'd Love, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Destination weddings are like a big party and a lavish vacation all tied up in a pretty knot. Of course, when tying the knot in a faraway place, there can be a lot to consider when choosing the perfect destination wedding location. From finding a beautiful hotel to trying amazing foods and exploring exciting new places — planning a destination wedding can be a ton of fun. And if you're dedicated to having a destination wedding, but not quite sure where you want to spend your special day, it can be super insightful to see how your zodiac sign can help you choose your perfect location.

When planning your destination wedding, your zodiac sign can be totally indicative of the best place for you and your spouse-to-be to say "I do." Whether you're a strong-willed Leo that probably wants to exchange vows in front of a ton of people or a hardworking Capricorn that likes to #ball #on #a #budget hunny, it can be fun to see how astrology can play into your wedding planning — especially when tying the knot in a land far, far away.

Here's the perfect destination wedding location for you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Santorini, Greece Helen Sotiriadis/Stocksy Fire sign Aries are leaders and go-getters. The island of Santorini is adventure-packed and beautiful, with caves for swimming, gorgeous ancient buildings to explore, and endless photo ops, which will allow Aries to feel seen and celebrated. A wedding in Santorini will be adventurous, beautiful, and unlike any other wedding.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Napa Valley, California Trinette Reed/Stocksy Taurus like the finer things in life, from good food and wine, to beautiful views of vineyards galore, a destination wedding in Napa Valley, California could be perfect for this earth sign. With a perfect blend of rustic and chic, a wedding in Napa Valley would be earthy and glamorous, just like Taurus.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Tokyo, Japan JIACHUAN LIU/Stocksy Gemini is exciting and electric. With a penchant for exploring, meeting new people, and constantly learning new things, a wedding in Tokyo, Japan would be the perfect thing. Gemini can be a little indecisive, so having a wedding in a city with literally everything can maximize their fun and minimize their stress.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Portland, Maine Cara Dolan/Stocksy Water sign Cancer is ruled by the tides. Drawn to homey environments and seeking comfort wherever they go, a wedding in Portland, Maine could be everything they need. With so many local restaurants and artisan cheese and seafood shops, to beautiful old houses and buildings, Portland is a small city on the ocean, and totally feels like home.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Palm Springs, California Ania Boniecka/Stocksy You can literally rent out a celebrity house to host the wedding of your dreams. Hear that, Leo? With all the drama and glamour of old Hollywood, renting a celebrity house in Palm Springs could be the perfect destination wedding for Leo. As Leos are social butterflies and total party people, it may be important to them to have everyone — like, everyone — at their wedding. Renting out a large estate can give them total freedom to invite as many people as they want, and can create room for all their friends to crash after a wild reception.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Mpumalanga, South Africa Trent Lanz/Stocksy Virgos are drawn to the earth and generally don't like to "go with the flow." Having a destination wedding during a safari in South Africa will let Virgo have their earth moment, with lots of planning, logic, and structure all around. A safari wedding in South Africa will come with a strict itinerary, which will keep Virgo cool and calm all throughout the day. There will also be breathtaking views and nature all around.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Belize City, Belize Leah Flores/Stocksy Easy-breezy Libra would have an amazing destination wedding in a tropical heaven like Belize. With tons of awesome food, insane beaches, and beautiful old ruins to explore, a wedding in Belize can be super laid back, with a total focus on just hanging out and having fun. Belize is tranquil and peaceful, and will totally tip Libra's scales.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Tahiti, French Polynesia Trinette Reed/Stocksy Scorpio is kind of intense, and can get a little moody if they're not letting themselves take a minute to chill. A wedding in gorgeous Tahiti can be super relaxing and revitalizing, giving Scorpio some calming vibes before tying the knot. With warm waters and unreal little beach huts, saying "I do" in French Polynesia could be a dream for a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Queenstown, New Zealand Peter Meciar/Stocksy With a fire in their heart (and literally in their chart), Sagittarius loves to explore. By having a destination wedding in New Zealand, Sag will be able to roam the cities and explore nature in the days leading up to their ceremony, and can choose from a number of landscapes, in front of which they can have their photos taken. Boasting rainforests and lava caves, as well as mountains and coasts, New Zealand is a never-ending adventure that Sag will totally soak up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Zion National Park, Utah Jess Craven/Stocksy Capricorns love to be frugal and earthy. A destination wedding at a national park like Zion can be totally gorgeous, while still budget-friendly. A wedding in a national park can be a beautiful getaway from the stresses of the city, and can give serious Cappy some time to celebrate their love and think about their future. Permits for the park won't break the bank, and the dreamy outdoor environment will keep everyone calm.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Phuket, Thailand Akela - From Alp To Alp/Stocksy Dreamy Aquarius likes to expect the unexpected. Having a destination wedding in the islands of Thailand will be exciting and fresh, with amazing produce, wonderful nightlife, and incredible nature. Free-thinking Aquarius is curious and fun and being able to explore an island before saying "I do" will be a perfect way to celebrate their love.