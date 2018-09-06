How to Transition Your Skincare From Summer To Fall, Including All The Must-Have Products

Summer skincare? From oil-controllers to the perfect SPFs, there are a few types of products almost everyone can benefit from when the days are hot and humid. But what about how to transition your skincare routine from summer to fall? That's a little more complicated — however, there are a few swaps people of all skin types should keep in mind as the seasons change. To make things a bit easier, I've rounded up a list of products I recommend stocking up on to ensure your skin looks amazing for autumn, because even though your dewy, summer glow looks fab, it's time to focus on fall.

In the summer months, when the weather is hot and sticky, even the dryest of skin types have to deal with the occasional sweat session, so oil prevention is one of the season's top concerns. Other big product players include SPFs, airy, lightweight lotions and moisturizers (especially those packed with bronzy shimmer), and of course, the occasional aloe face mask, should you neglect to stock up on said SPFs and end up with a sunburn. As the weather cools and we approach autumn and winter, our priorities shift, and the focus is all about keeping skin hydrated and bright, in order to achieve that radiance that summer brought about so effortlessly. To do so, I highly recommend considering the following products for your next Sephora haul.

The Anti-Chapped Lips Dream Team

Cooler weather means skin is more prone to dry, flaky struggles, especially when we're constantly applying drying matte liquid lipstick formulas to show off in our seasonal selfies. Having the right lip scrub to exfoliate dead skin on the lips, as well as the right lip balm to hydrate and prep them, is as essential as it gets for fall, and Herbivore Botanicals has you covered on both accounts. Their Coco Rose Lip Polish ($18 herbivorebotanicals.com) is a gentle yet effective lip exfoliant that smoothes in seconds, and following up with the Coco Rose Lip Conditioner ($22, herbivorebotanicals.com) is a great way to soothe post-smoothing, thanks to hydrating ingredients like virgin coconut oil and rose absolute.

The Undereye Bags Eraser

No more lazy summer lifestyle — whether or not fall signifies back-to-school season for you, almost everyone experiences a shift in their schedules when fall finally hits. If your schedule has you working harder and staying up later, first of all, you got this. Second of all, you need the Volition Beauty Helix AM/PM Eye Gel ($52, volitionbeauty.com), a cooling, restorative eye cream that hydrates and depuffs tired skin. Use it before bed for its anti-aging benefits, and in the morning before your makeup to create a smooth canvas for concealer.

The Instant Radiance Booster

You know that natural glow your skin has when you're spending time outdoors? I'm not talking about a tan — I'm just talking about that glowy, healthy radiance you can't fake. When I don't have time to achieve this look naturally, I've found that the COPPER+CRANE Radiance Mask ($45, copperandcrane.com) can immitate a lit-from-within look with just 15 minutes of masking. Applying this stunning, coppery, peel-off mask before makeup really gives the face a revitalized look, and I often find myself wearing less base makeup as a result, so that my radiant complexion can show through.

The Summer Tan Extender

And for those of you who want to maintain a tan for fall along with that glow? The St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist ($30, sephora.com) is a must. Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight mist is all-natural, hydrating, and super lightweight, so your results will look realistic, not streaky. Plus, you shouldn't be putting your gorgeous face in the sun without SPF no matter what the season, so you can use this as a year-round tanner and keep your skin healthy and safe.

The Supple Skin Maintainers

With fall weather comes cooler temperatures and dryer air, and dull, dehydrated skin can replace our supple summer complexions in an instant. Stepping up your moisturizer game is essential for staying properly hydrated in colder months, and that goes for the skin on both your face and your body. For the face, the Asarai Ultralight Moisture Cream ($49, asarai.com) might feel too lightweight to pack a punch, but it's actually chock full of vitamins and protects skin against free radicals, so it's a great transitional product before opting for a super-heavy cream during the winter. For the body, the L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate ($50, usa.loccitane.com) provides 48 hours of hydration in just one creamy application. This body cream melts onto skin and leaves it looking silky and soft all day long — plus, a little goes a long way, so you'll have plenty left over when winter hits.

The Ultimate Hydrator

Another reason opting for a lightweight yet heavy-duty moisturizer is a plus? You have total freedom to experiment with serums, oils, and add-ons without weighing your skin down. When my skin needs some extra love and the weather has it feeling dull and dehydrated, the Babor Hydra Plus Ampoule Concentrates ($30, us.babor.com) are a fix that always works. I treat my skin to a week's supply of hyalurionic acid and plant-based moisture, perfectly proportioned into one tiny ampoule per day. If the transition to fall feels like it frustrated your skin practically overnight, these babies should help balance things out and get your complexion looking its best in no time.

If you know yourself to have extremely oily or dramatically dry skin, choose your must-haves from the list above with care, as not every product suits everyone's unique skin types. For the most part, though, the above crash-course in autumnal skincare should have you living your best, most hydrated, radiant life. Hello, fall!