Sunscreen is a staple no matter what time of year it is, because sun protection is paramount to your skin's health. But while you're protecting yourself from burning, you may still desire a bronze-y glow. Getting a tan is still something a lot of people go outdoors for. And if you're one of those people, you're probably looking for the best sunscreens for tanning — SPFs with numbers that are high enough to protect you from the sun, but low enough that you can still get some kind of color.

That said, there's something important that you should recognize. Even if you don't get a sunburn, tanning is still considered a form of skin damage. That's why dermatologists recommend spending time in the shade and wearing a sunscreen with a high SPF as often as possible. Any coloring of your skin by the sun puts you at risk for skin cancer — whether you turn red or brown.

A few tips? Look for a sunscreen with high SPF that pairs with a browning lotion. Or find one that applies in oil-form. Just ensure the lowest SPF you're reaching for is 15 — those oils with SPFs of 5 or 8 are dangerous, and offer basically no protection.

If tan skin is still something you're aiming for, scroll on. We've rounded up the best sunscreens for tanning that you can shop right now. Just remember — the SPF in these sunscreens is lower, so they require regular reapplication. Have safe sun, and your skin will thank you.

2 A Dry Oil With SPF 30 Amazon Hawaiian Tropic Protective Tanning Oil Spray SPF 30 $13 Amazon Buy Now Oil is the classic go-to formula for most tanners, and Hawaiian Tropic Protective Tanning Oil Spray SPF 30 is one of the best around. It has that oil texture to attract the sun's rays for a gorgeous tan, but instead of a measly SPF like most tanning oils, this one has an SPF of 30, which means you're way more protected. The formula is also jam-packed with antioxidants to protect your skin and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. The brand recommends reapplying every hour to ensure good protection. The bonus? Adding more oil means your tan will be that much darker.

3 An Oil-Free Lotion That Still Helps You Tan Amazon Australian Gold SPF 15 Lotion Sunscreen With Kona Bronzers $7 Amazon Buy Now Even though oil is synonymous with tanning, people with oily skin might want to stay away from those types of formulas, since they can be pore-clogging. Enter: Australian Gold SPF 15 Lotion Sunscreen With Kona Bronzers. It's an oil-free lotion, which means it shouldn't clog your pores. And since its a low SPF, it gives your skin the ability to tan. What's more? The lotion is infused with Kona coffee bronzers, which gives your skin an instant glowing sheen the second you swipe it on. And with tea tree oil and aloe vera, the formula itself is intensely moisturizing. This is one sunscreen you won't forget to reapply over and over again.