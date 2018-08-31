Full-coverage foundation is great, but not everyone loves the way it feels on their skin. Of course, there are also plenty of occasions that don't require full-coverage face makeup — and this is where tinted moisturizers come in. Picking up one of these two-in-one products that provide a light wash of color and both color-correct and hydrate your skin is a smart move for anyone looking to get out the door quicker. Plenty of these formulas take things a step further by including a form of sun protection. If you're wondering which one of the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to buy, read on.
When looking for a tinted moisturizer, there are a few things to keep in mind. You want to find a formula that aligns more with the kind of moisturizer you're interested in — not the kind of foundation. Why? Because these bottles are pretty much just moisturizers with some added pigment. They aren't hydrating foundations — instead, they're moisturizers with tint. So if there are active ingredients (like retinol, for example) that you love in your go-to moisturizer, look for them in the tinted versions, too.
And if your skin is on the drier side, don't feel like this has to be your only layer of hydration. It's perfectly normal to layer a tinted moisturizer with a more traditional formula — especially in the drier months.
Below, you'll find four of the best tinted moisturizers that offer sun protection.
1The Overall Best Option For Most
It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
$44
Our top pick provides the heaviest coverage of the bunch and also has the highest SPF.
The Cadillac of tinted moisturizers is, hands down, It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream. Not only does it deliver incredible coverage, but it intensely hydrates your skin the second you slide it on. With hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, collagen, and peptides, you're giving your skin a serious drink of good-for-you ingredients with each application. The formula also contains an SPF of 50+, which delivers serious sun protection all day long. It covers discoloration and dark spots and color-corrects your skin in just one swipe. What more could you want?
Available shades: light, fair, medium, medium tan, tan, rich, deep
2Another Great, Slightly Cheaper Option
The Balm BalmShelter Tinted Moisturizer
$25
A great option for light to medium coverage, but it only has an SPF of 18.
A good tinted moisturizer doesn't have to break the bank. Case-in-point: The Balm BalmShelter Tinted Moisturizer. It glides on easily to reveal a seriously smooth, color-corrected complexion that acts like the perfect base for the rest of your makeup. The coverage is slightly less heavy than the It Cosmetics CC+ cream, making it perfect for people who prefer a light wash of color instead. The Balm is also paraben- and cruelty-free. One note, however. This tinted moisturizer only has an SPF of 18, so it's best for days when you're spending the majority of your time inside. If you'll be outside for most of the day, it's a good idea to double up on your SPF.
Available shades: lighter than light, light, light/medium, medium, medium/dark, dark
3A Gel-Based Option For Oily Skin
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
$23
This tinted moisturizer provides sheer to medium coverage with 30 SPF, and the gel formula is great for oily skin types.
Oily skin types will absolutely love BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream. Gel moisturizers tend to work better for oily skin for a few reasons. Instead of a lotion or cream, which are typically oil-based, gels melt into the skin weightlessly. That means nothing to clog your pores or leave your skin extra shiny. This cream also happens to deliver the perfect dose of tint, leaving your skin color-corrected, hydrated, and looking gorgeous. And with an SPF of 30, you'll be protected from the sun all day.
Available shades: suede, buttercream, chestnut, vanilla, ginger, opal, sienna
4A Budget-Friendly Option With Retinol
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector
$11
This is an affordable pick that, although it's only SPF 20, also contains retinol to help even out skin texture.
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector is the top pick for maturing skin types — and especially those on a budget. Not only does it contain a healthy dose of moisture, as well as a gorgeous tint, but it's also formulated with retinol. Retinol helps with cell turnover, which helps to even out your skin's texture and appearance over time. With an SPF of 20, it's better for days that you're spending more time indoors than outside. But an SPF is vital when you're using a retinol, so this tube has you covered in that department.
Shade options: ivory to fair, fair to light, light to neutral, neutral to tan, tan to medium, medium to deep
