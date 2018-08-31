Full-coverage foundation is great, but not everyone loves the way it feels on their skin. Of course, there are also plenty of occasions that don't require full-coverage face makeup — and this is where tinted moisturizers come in. Picking up one of these two-in-one products that provide a light wash of color and both color-correct and hydrate your skin is a smart move for anyone looking to get out the door quicker. Plenty of these formulas take things a step further by including a form of sun protection. If you're wondering which one of the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to buy, read on.

When looking for a tinted moisturizer, there are a few things to keep in mind. You want to find a formula that aligns more with the kind of moisturizer you're interested in — not the kind of foundation. Why? Because these bottles are pretty much just moisturizers with some added pigment. They aren't hydrating foundations — instead, they're moisturizers with tint. So if there are active ingredients (like retinol, for example) that you love in your go-to moisturizer, look for them in the tinted versions, too.

And if your skin is on the drier side, don't feel like this has to be your only layer of hydration. It's perfectly normal to layer a tinted moisturizer with a more traditional formula — especially in the drier months.

Below, you'll find four of the best tinted moisturizers that offer sun protection.