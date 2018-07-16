Moisturizer is a crucial part of every skin care routine. Hydrating your face is essential to maintaining elasticity, plumpness, comfort, and the overall health of your dermis. It's especially crucial for dry-skinned folks like me, but sometimes, you just don't have the time. This is where investing in a multi-tasking product comes in — one that'll cut down on your morning routine without skimping on the results. One of the greatest two-in-one inventions out there has to be tinted moisturizer. But when searching for the best tinted moisturizers for dry skin specifically, things can get tricky.

For anyone with a dry or dehydrated complexion, finding a formula that keeps your skin moist and supple without irritating delicate patches or causing further redness can be a real challenge, and if you have other skin concerns — like an oily T-zone or adult acne — you'll want a formula that's non-comedogenic to boot. That's why this list takes more that one skin type into consideration. And of course, you always want a moisturizer that offers some form of sun protection. With the addition of an SPF of at least 20 in each product, you're technically getting a three-in-one value.

Additionally, like most skin-centric cosmetics, many of the shade ranges for tinted moisturizers are absolutely abysmal. That's why the very first product on this list is a tinted moisturizer that comes in a variety of shades. And while quantitatively it may have fewer options than some of the others on this list, many tinted moisturizers with "more shades" actually just mean "more shades for light skin."

I also put in some real time trying to find a universal tinted moisturizer that actually works across skin tones, because if a product is going to claim universal, they better mean business. In a post-Fenty Beauty world, I am remiss to glorify cosmetics companies that don't provide extensive offerings to people of color, but I'm hoping that there is truly something on this list for everyone, regardless of skin type or tone.

So whether you're dry and oily, dry and in need of serious sun protection, or just plain effing dry, you're sure to find a formula that caters to your specific needs, below.

1 The All-Around Best Tinted Moisturizer (With The Most Expansive Shade Range) Amazon bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, SPF 30 $20-25 Amazon Buy Now While there's clearly a long way to go in terms of cosmetic shade range offerings, out of all the tinted moisturizers on Amazon, this gel cream by bareMinerals easily offers the most options for darker-skinned folks. This product combines the benefits of a moisturizer, BB cream, and CC cream by using marine botanicals to hydrate skin and improve its texture over time. In a clinical study of 62 participants, there was a reported 215 percent average increase in skin hydration, so you know this stuff really works for folks with drier complexions. It's also got SPF 30 to protect your skin from the sun and eliminate yet another step in your beauty routine. Seriously, is there anything this tinted moisturizer can't do?

2 The Best Universal Tinted Moisturizer (With Extra Sun Protection) Amazon Josie Maran Protect + Perfect Argan Daily Moisturizer, SPF 47 $55 Amazon Buy Now The miracle ingredient of every single Josie Maran product is argan oil, which has a high fatty acid and vitamin E content, making it a perfect natural moisturizer that won't irritate dry skin or aggravate acne. This universal tinted moisturizer bested all other supposedly-universal products, and after reading aggregate reviews across many, many websites, I can safely say that this is my top pick. I know the price tag might be off-putting, but trust me when I say that trying to match your shade in any product you're buying offline is always a crapshoot. With a universally-toned product like this one, it's far more likely to actually match your skin tone. Additionally, this lil guy comes equipped with an SPF of 47, higher than any other product on this list. If you add up all the money you spend on moisturizer, sunscreen, and foundation, I bet it's way more than the cost of this one product, which does it all.

3 The Best Tinted Moisturizer For Acne-Prone Skin And/Or Redness Amazon e.l.f. Tinted Moisturizer, SPF 20 $3-18 Amazon Buy Now I love everything e.l.f. Their products are budget-friendly (in a MAJOR way), vegan, and cruelty-free, so unlike most other drugstore-price-range brands, you can feel good knowing no animals were harmed in the making of your tinted moisturizer. This formula offers sheerer coverage than some of the other products on this list, making it perfect for a day where you'd prefer to quell your redness instead of cover it up by caking on product that'll only aggravate acne and other skin sensitivities further. Hydrating ingredients like aloe and cucumber work to soothe skin, so it helps with redness caused by inflammation, too. An SPF of 20 helps keep you protected from the sun's rays, which can sometimes be the culprit that's responsible for drying your skin out even further and keeping acne, scars, and hyperpigmentation from properly healing and fading.