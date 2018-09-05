If fall is your favorite "F" word, you're stoked about the changing leaves and endless hot cocoa that's to come in the near future. Fall is your season, and your closet filled with oversized sweaters is evidence enough of your passion for this time of year. You counted down the days until the PSL release from Starbucks, and you've played around with Instagram captions for fall 2018, because taking selfies amongst the pumpkins and apple trees is when you thrive.

Doesn't it seem like each year tends to get even better than the last? The foliage gets more beautiful and pumpkins seem even more vibrant. Obviously, Mother Nature never dresses in the same outfit twice, because you fall harder for the season each time it comes around. This could also be because of the dope filters available on the 'Gram, but this time of year is freaking gorgeous, nonetheless.

Your knee-high leather boots have a purpose yet again, and your scarf game is literally unmatched. Fall is when you shine. You definitely don't mind a cool wind while you're strolling through the pumpkin patch or getting the most out of your hayrides. The time has arrived to be happily basic and love every second of it. Your pics will convey a lot about your attachment to fall, but these 20 captions will bring them to life.

1. "Same season as last year. Different love each time." — Unknown

2. "Fall will take your breath away in more ways than one." — Unknown

3. “There is a subtle magic in the falling of old leaves.” ― Avijeet Das

4. "I don't think it's possible for me to fall any harder for this season." — Unknown

5. “There is something incredibly nostalgic and significant about the annual cascade of autumn leaves.” ― Joe L. Wheeler

6. “It was a beautiful bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it.” ― Diana Gabaldon

7. “We pretended she'd only gotten lost in the colors of fall.” ― T. Greenwood

8. “Fall colors are funny. They’re so bright and intense and beautiful. It’s like nature is trying to fill you up with color, to saturate you so you can stockpile it before winter turns everything muted and dreary.” ― Siobhan Vivian

9. “At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice." — Unknown

10. “Autumn is the time of year when Mother Nature says, 'Look how easy, how healthy, and how beautiful letting go can be.'” ― Toni Sorenson

11. “Falling autumn leaves gave the air an amber hue as though seen through a jar of honey.” ― Paula Wall

12. “Let the leaves fall where they may. Welcome October. Autumn is here.” ― Charmaine J Forde

13. “Soon it will be autumn and we haven't the power to keep a single leaf from falling.” ― Marty Rubin

14. "Fall is almost here. Better days are coming." — Unknown

15. "There's something so refreshing about an autumn morning." — Unknown

16. “Autumn colors remind us we are all one dancing in the wind.” ― Lorin Morgan-Richards

17. "Let's pumpkin spice everything." — Unknown

18. “As the season changes, we learn to adapt.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita

19. “Autumn is the time of picturesque tranquility.” ― Sir Kristian Goldmund Aumann

20. “There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees - as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again.” ― Ruth Ahmed

The scenery that fall brings is enough to set your soul on fire. Shine bright, Fall Queen.