20 Instagram Captions For Fall Foliage, Because It's Pumpkin Spice Weather

When the leaves begin to change, you naturally find yourself darting to Starbucks and ordering a PSL. ('Tis the season of pumpkin spice and everything nice, after all.) Watching the leaves turn from green to shades of crimson, yellow, and orange is such a beautiful process, and let's be honest: A picture holding your drink up against the trees is a mandatory bucket list item. Your Instagram captions for fall foliage will have your followers swooning.

The foliage brings so much life to your pictures. If you've ever been to an iconic foliage destination like Central Park in New York City, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Honestly, any park populated with tons of trees will bring on the best kind of fall vibes to your feed.

If there's anything that Mother Nature can teach us throughout the fall, it's that change is essential. In this case, it's worth watching through the naked eye or through as many lenses as you possibly can. I mean, you can't ignore snapping pics of the autumnal beauty that surrounds you. Have you ever noticed how no two parks ever portray fall the same way? It's so breathtaking. So, when you can't quite describe the amazing view, these 20 captions will help you out.

1. “It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” ― Sarah Addison Allen

2. “Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” ― J.K. Rowling

3. “Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant

4. “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop

5. "Every fall is filled with a new soundtrack of crunching leaves." — Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

6. “Even the leaves fall for you." — Unknown

7. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

8. "Falling leaves hide the path so quietly." — John Bailey

9. "Autumn paints in colors that fall has never seen." — Unknown

10. "The leaves are falling and autumn is calling." — Unknown

11. "The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let the dead things go." — Unknown

12. "A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer's wave goodbye." — Unknown

13. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery

14. “Nature never goes out of style." — Unknown

15. “Autumn colors remind us we are all one dancing in the wind.” ― Lorin Morgan-Richards

16. “Autumn. The grace in letting dead things fall.” — Darnell Lamont Walker

17. "Be your own color, no matter what the rest of the world looks like." — Unknown

18. "Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn." — Elizabeth Lawrence

19. "There's something about autumn that wakes up our senses and reminds us to live." — Unknown

20. "Pumpkin spice weather." — Unknown