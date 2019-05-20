Summer is almost here, which means I’ve started dreaming of sunny getaways and Instagram-worthy trips to the best vacation spots for summer 2019. I love to plan trips to new places, and every time the weather starts to heat up, I start itching to hop on a plane. Whether it’s a quick little day trip or a week-long endeavor, there’s a perfect destination for every relationship status — so you can live your best life, no matter what your love life looks like.

Obviously, your perfect vacation is something only you can plan, and it comes down to a variety of factors, like time, budget, and activity preferences. But the vibe will be probably be different depending on what kind of relationship you’re in… a romantic weekend snuggled up with bae is a far cry from, say, a flirty single girls’ trip where you’re hitting on cute people at the bar. So before you start booking your flights, think about what kind of mood you want to set for the trip. It could be romantic, it could be adventurous, or it could be just plain chill.

Read on for some inspiration to get you started planning your next vacation, whether you’re single, committed, or somewhere in between.

Single & Thriving: Denver, Colorado Stocksy/Jake Elko Travel With: Your Best Pal If you’re happily riding solo, forget about traveling with a partner. Bring your BFF instead! Denver is the ultimate destination for two best friends to hang out together. Nestled in the Colorado mountains, Denver is known to be a city with a wide variety of things to do. You can catch a concert at Red Rocks, hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, and check out the city’s thriving culinary and nightlife scenes. The city is hosting festivals on several weekends throughout the summer, meaning you’ll never run out of things to do on any given day. It’s the perfect place to spend some quality time with your bestie and make memories you’ll both have for years. Who needs a partner when you’ve got each other?

Summer Lovin': Charleston, South Carolina Stocksy/Ali Harper Travel With: Your New Boo Enjoying a hot summer romance with a new fling? Take them somewhere equal parts sexy and romantic — the beautiful city of Charleston, South Carolina. Charleston is famous for its mix of gorgeous buildings and sunny beaches, making it an ideal destination for couples who want to make the most of their time together. The pastel-colored homes and palm trees look like something out of a movie scene, perfect to wander around and get lost in. When you’re ready to turn up the heat, head to the beach. You can relax, make out, read a book — whatever floats your boats. Then, when you’ve had enough of the sunshine, head back into town for an ice cream cone and a colorful Insta-worthy photoshoot. Your relationship may not last for the long haul, but you’ll never forget this getaway.

So In Love: Bar Harbor, Maine Stocksy/Leslie Taylor Travel With: Your Partner There’s no place more romantic than Maine in the summertime. Bar Harbor, a coastal town on the edge of Acadia National Park, has some of the most stunning scenery you’ll ever come across. Stay in a local bed and breakfast for some privacy, and wander the charming downtown streets as you check out local shops and restaurants. If you’re feeling adventurous, Acadia has endless outdoor activities, from kayaking to swimming to hiking. Thanks to its moderate summer climate, Maine is a refreshingly mild escape from the hot weather in many other parts of the United States. Not to mention, it’s full of untapped wilderness and natural beauty. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and more connected to your partner than ever before.

Trouble in Paradise: Key West, Florida Stocksy/Seth Mourra Travel With: Your Significant Other Let’s say you and bae have been fighting a lot, and you’re hoping some time away together will give you fresh perspective on your relationship. What you don’t want to do is plan something that will stress you both out. If you need a low-key vacation, try heading to the Florida Keys for some rest and relaxation. Located at Florida’s southernmost point, Key West is a tropical wonderland full of sunshine, sand, and salt water. The best part? It has activity options to suit both partners. If one of you wants to chill while the other wants to stay active, try a mix of beach days and snorkeling adventures. Florida’s coral reef is the only place in the continental United States where you can see shallow reef habitats close to the coast. The chill vibes and beautiful coastline will keep stress levels low and vacation vibes on point.

Over the Dating Game: Boston, Massachusetts Stocksy/Raymond Forbes LLC Travel With: A Good Book When you just can’t anymore with dating apps and the single life scene, a solo weekend away might be just what you need to show yourself some love. Boston is a lovely place for some self-care time — it’s easily walkable, filled with history and culture, and brimming with picturesque locales. Grab your favorite book, a face mask, and some walking shoes, and get ready for a vacay just for you. While you’re there, walk the Freedom Trail to see all the major historic sites in the city, and then spend your afternoons hanging out at Boston Common, America’s oldest park. Enjoy some fresh seafood by the water, and end your night with a glass of wine at one of the city’s many local bars. It’ll be just what you need to remind yourself that you’re worthy of love.

Bouncing Back from a Breakup: Nashville, Tennessee Stocksy/B. Harvey Travel With: Your Girl Gang There’s no better cure for heartbreak than a vacation with your whole squad. For the ultimate girls’ trip, head to Nashville, Tennessee for a mix of Southern charm and eclectic local flavor. Hailed as one of America’s up-and-coming cities, Nashville has a killer music scene and a foodie’s dream assortment of bars and restaurants. Take your crew out for a night of dancing downtown, then enjoy a sunny day at Arrington Vineyards or the Jack Daniels Distillery. Eat your fill of hot chicken and biscuits with gravy, and don’t miss your chance to see the famous and historic Grand Ole’ Opry. And obviously, take a ton of photos together so you can show off your new single status on Instagram. It’ll be just what you need to heal your broken heart.