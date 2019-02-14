6 Signs Cardi B & Offset Are Back Together, Because They've Been Looking Awfully Coupley

Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Alright, let's just call it like it is. Offset and Cardi B are meant for each other. I don't make the rules, I just follow them. They truly seem to get each other, ya know? So, you can imagine my true dismay when I found out they were breaking up. Likewise, you can imagine my true delight when I found out that — JK! They're back together! Well, at the very least they probably aren't officially divorced. I've counted at least six signs Cardi B and Offset are back together, and that number is only growing by the minute.

Honestly, their relationship isn't as emotionally charged for me as other celebrity couples, and I think that's because I've always had this sense of security they were going to end up back together. They're the Ross and Rachel of rap. They're the Corey and Topanga of someone else's childhood. They're, ya know, really fun.

From the beginning, their relationship was never "traditional." Offset proposed to Cardi B publicly during one of her concerts, but that was after they had already legally been married for nearly a year in secret. Eventually, their baby Kulture showed up and added another level of intimacy between these two lovebirds. In between a lot happened, but through it all, they always seemed to come back to each other.

Here's why I suspect they are back together:

1. Cardi B's response to the initial Offset cheating rumors:

Offset has had a few cheating stories pop up since his marriage to Cardi B. In the beginning, her fans began chanting she should leave the Migos rapper, which warranted an interesting response on her part. Rather than blast her husband, she asked the public to respect her right to decide what to do on her own. During one telling conversation with Cosmopolitan, Cardi B touched on the cheating allegations, the pressure to break up with Offset, and where she stood in the middle of it all.

She explained,

It’s like everybody is coming down my neck, like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B*tch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.

She added, "It’s not right, what he f*cking did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel."

While rumors and reports of this magnitude would have torn other couples apart immediately, the fact they took the time and space to truly think things through before pulling the plug is super telling.

Elite Daily reached out to both Cardi B and Offset's teams for comment on the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

2. Offset's undying efforts to get back together

From an outsider's perspective, Offset immediately began an apology campaign to win Cardi B back after she announced they were going to get a divorce on Dec. 5, 2018. One of his more public moves came during one of her concerts. Rather than write her a private love note and drop it in her mail, Offset crashed her stage with a massive floral arrangement that spelled out the message, "Please take me back, Cardi."

Adamslink Media on YouTube

To thicken the plot, some fans noted Cardi B's long-time friend and publicist Patientce actually led Offset to the stage. Rather than chastise her friend for taking his side, Cardi B came to her publicist's defense explaining she understands Patientce loves both her and Offset and must have been doing what she genuinely thought was right. (Y'know, I'm obviously paraphrasing here.) Cardi B put it like this:

Y'all think I'm going to be draggin' her because I don't agree with some sh*t that she was trying to help a man that was telling her, 'Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife,' cause she told me what happened. I'm not gonna let y'all drag my b*tch for that, Y'all buggin' and thuggin'.

Again, Cardi B could have gone off on Offset, but instead she essentially told fans "Listen, it's complicated" and even came to her friend's defense for helping him. Even during their most tumultuous moments, Cardi B and Offset have always had an understanding and respect for each other.

3. Their reported holiday meet-up

Cardi B announced her plan to call things off with Offset just before the holidays. While the two spent New Year's Eve apart, it sounds like they did reunite in Puerto-Rico just before Christmas.

Fans asked Cardi B if she went in efforts to try to work things out, to which she responded, "I just had to get f*cked, that’s all." Cardi B let her fans know she and Offset were merely hooking up via Instagram Live, but at the time she wasn't interested in getting back together. Still, Cardi B explained, "I feel rejuvenated, b*tch. B*tch, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized. B*tch, I feel f*cking baptized, b*tch. I feel like a brand new f*cking woman."

I mean, it doesn't sound like she was unhappy to see him, right?

4. The way Cardi B talks about Offset and Kulture

If there is one thing these two have definitely agreed on, it's how totally obsessed they are with their daughter, Kulture. From the beginning, Cardi B made it clear she and Offset were committed to co-parenting their daughter and keeping things civil for her sake. During her divorce announcement, Cardi B explained, "We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. And you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other."

She added, "I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Then, on Jan. 22, Cardi B went so far as to post a photo of Offset kissing Kulture with the caption, "I wanna go home." She also stamped hearts all over the screenshot, including one on Kulture's face and Offset's forehead.

Instagram/Cardi B

5. Their entire time together at the 2019 Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By now, you've heard Cardi B walked home with the Grammy award for Rap Album of the Year. During her acceptance speech, a truly stunned Cardi B struggled to catch her breath and find her words while a truly supportive Offset stood by her side. They held hands as she spoke, and at the very end, she thanked Offset directly, literally calling him "husband."

"You, husband, thank you," she said. "Seriously. He was like, 'Oh, you gonna do this album, girl. We gonna have this baby and we gonna make this album.'"

Oh yeah, that was after they walked the red carpet together and touched tongues. I don't know about you, but I don't know how many exes are making out in public and sharing huge life-changing moments together. Usually, those kinds of things are reserved for people in love... right?

6. Offset's solo album announcement featuring Cardi B in labor

Immediately following their magical Grammys evening, Offset announced his solo album was on its way via Instagram. However, it wasn't just a regular run-of-the-mill album announcement, this one included a video of Cardi B going into labor.

I know I already mentioned this, but I'm not Cardi B, so I'm not really sure how she feels about this promo. I can only assume Offset wouldn't go ahead and share this intimate footage without her permission, especially if they're still planning on getting a divorce. For these reasons, I've gotta believe Cardi B was in on the album promo and therefore wants her husband to shine.

Sure, it's totally possible these two might still be broken up and Cardi just casually refers to Offset as "husband" and he just drops intimate videos of her going into labor for funsies, but I hope not.

I'm out here rooting for you, babes! Okurrrr!