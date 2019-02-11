There are so many cool ways you could enter the Grammys via the red carpet. One common way is to rock a pose, and many make a grand entrance in a jaw-dropping outfit, complete with the trendiest shoes and accessories to match. But, these tweets about Cardi B licking Offset at the 2019 Grammys show that fans were — well — not too wild about how she decided to enter the award show.

If you happened to tune into the Grammys pre-show on Sunday, Feb. 10 before 8 p.m., you most likely caught Cardi B's big entrance, and let me tell you, it was incredibly interesting. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper came in wearing a gorgeous dress featuring a sleek top, a dark blue skirt, and giant pink ruffles surrounding her, while also sporting a huge gold headpiece. Let me tell you: the look was overall a major winner. However, Cardi came in alongside former (and maybe present) boo, Offset, and when the camera panned over to them, they did something that many found to be a little gross. The two celebs touched tongues. Yep. Make sure to watch the video below — it's just as, um, as unusual as it sounds.

Did you see that? I legitimately wasn't exaggerating. Their entrance was really, really unique.

Anyway, as you'd probably imagine, Twitter was a little disturbed by this unexpected red carpet appearance. Aside from the fact this might mean Cardi and Offset are dating again (and some weren't nuts about the two of them), fans also were not into their hardcore public display of affection. I mean, don't get me wrong — I'm not judging, and TBH, I don't feel particularly strongly about PDA. But not everyone is down to see that, and they definitely didn't hold back from vocalizing their anxieties. Take a look at the reactions below.

Cardi B and Offset reportedly broke up at the end of 2018 supposedly because their relationship became more about appearances than it was for romance. An inside source reportedly said:

Celebrity couples play well. It was a lucrative business arrangement for both of them. They’re enormous stars. Their relationship was more of a wink-and-nod, we’re together, but we’re not together. They played it up for as long as they could.

Elite Daily reached out to both teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Yeah, it was pretty sad. Cardi actually confirmed the split back in December 2018 in a video on Instagram. Apparently, she seemed quite calm.

"I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now," she revealed in the video. "We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners... but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time."

So it looks like everything is pretty up in the air right about now. Are Offset and Cardi back together and better than ever? Or was this simply a publicity stunt? Nobody really knows at this moment in time, but I know one thing for sure: Twitter is most definitely not having any of it.