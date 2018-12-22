I'll admit that a week ago, I thought the chances of rap powerhouse couple Cardi B and Offset reconciling seemed pretty slim after his public apology — complete with a giant "Take me back, Cardi" sign and flowers — didn't go over so well. However, it now looks like there might be hope for the couple's relationship after all. Photos seem to show Cardi B and Offset reportedly vacationing together in Puerto Rico and even jet-skiing together, per TMZ, which hints that they may be trying to work things out. Elite Daily reached out to both Cardi B's and Offset's teams for comment on reports that they are vacationing together and what this means for the status of their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Friday, Dec. 21, both Cardi and the Migos rapper took to their Instagram Stories to show they were enjoying some warm weather in Puerto Rico. While none of their snaps depicted each other, fans were soon able to piece together the similar surroundings and guess that the estranged couple was likely hanging out together. In one photo, the "Money" songstress (who wore a white two-piece, oversized sunglasses, and a head wrap) could be seen checking out her bikini bod in a full-length mirror, while Offset's shots showed him driving a jet ski with just a hint of his wife's face in the rearview mirror.

TBH, the pair reportedly reuniting for the holidays might not seem that groundbreaking at first glance. After all, TMZ reports that the "I Like It" hitmaker was in San Juan for a set that night at the Electric Holiday festival, plus the couple do share newborn daughter Kulture, so it's not that surprising that Cardi would want her child's father to be around for her very first Christmas. However, photos that reportedly show Cardi and Offset frolicking around in the waves while jet-skiing together are making me do a serious double take.

Per images shared by People and TMZ, the Grammy-nominated songstress could be seen reportedly getting cozy with her estranged husband on the back of a jet ski. The mom-of-one was all smiles as she put her arms around Offset during the ride, and eyewitnesses reported to TMZ that "they seemed very much like a couple." Baby Kulture was reportedly nowhere in sight, making their reported outing seem like an impromptu afternoon date. Elite Daily reached out to both Cardi B and Offset's reps for comment about reports that the couple went jet-skiing together and what this means for the status of their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It's a far cry from just one week ago, when a stony-faced Cardi B appeared to be completely unimpressed by the fact that the rapper thought that crashing her set at Rolling Loud on Saturday, Dec. 15 was the perfect time to beg her to take him back. Because everyone wants their ex to barge in for a second chance while they're at work, right? While fans dragged the "Bad and Boujee" chart topper for his less-than-stellar timing, Cardi B's comments after the incident showed that maybe the ice was thawing.

After asking fans to lay off her "baby daddy" in an Instagram Story video, the rap maven admitted that she was missing a certain part of his, er, anatomy on Dec. 17. This echoes recent reports that Cardi is understandably feeling pretty conflicted about the split, so fans will have to wait and see if Offset is able to win the songstress back.