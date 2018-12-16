Offset can't stop, won't stop trying to win Cardi B back, and he doesn't care who knows it. Seriously, you'd think he would have taken a hint by now and decided to lay low until the pair could talk things over privately like adults, but nope. He decided that the best time to convince his estranged wife to reconcile was in the midst of her headlining the Rolling Loud music festival, and to no one's surprise, Cardi B's reaction to Offset crashing her concert to beg her to take him back is not having it. There's a time and a place for romantic gestures, and fans are pretty upset that the Migos rapper chose this totally inappropriate and very public moment to make his grand plea for forgiveness. Elite Daily reached out to both Offset and Cardi B's teams for comment and clarification on what happened, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, the "I Like It" hitmaker was busy making history as the first female headliner for the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles when her former beau decided that it was the opportune moment to continue his public entreaties for a reconciliation. In videos shared by fan accounts, Cardi B looked stunned as Offset came on stage with cake and a giant sign made out of flowers that read, "Take Me Back Cardi."

When the rapper took the microphone to address a very unimpressed Cardi, telling her "I want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh. In person. In front of the world," however, she had regained her composure and looked like she definitely wasn't there for the gesture. Refusing to take the bouquet of flowers he tried to hand her, the "Bartier Cardi" songstress stood stone-faced and refused to talk to him over the microphone. They exchanged a few words privately, and Offset left the stage with his props.

TBH, I'm not surprised by the singer's response. You think you're just going to interrupt someone's performance live with a big "Take me back" sign and expect that all will be forgiven?

Fans quickly took to social media to drag the Migos star for picking the absolute worst time to try to talk things through with Cardi, aka in the midst of her work.

Others aired their suspicion that the whole thing was orchestrated as part of a publicity stunt. According to eagle-eyed Twitter users, Cardi B's publicist was the one who led him on stage, and it looks like the Rolling Loud festival was in on the whole thing. Plus, what happened to her security team? Elite Daily reached out to Cardi B and Offset's teams for comment regarding speculation that it was a staged moment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While she looked less than impressed by Offset's big gesture, after the performance, the songstress took her her Instagram Live with a message asking fans to lay off of her "baby daddy."

"Guys, I just want to say thank you so much for everybody that’s been supporting me, that been loving me," Cardi said in the video. "And that feel like they need to defend me … I don’t want people to, like, doing f**k s**t, saying f**k s**t. Violating my baby father isn’t going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family."

She continued, "Unfortunately, we going through things and, um, it’s not private, it became public … and I just want things to die down, I just need time so we can see eye-to-eye. I can’t predict the future, I don’t know. I don’t need people coming at my baby father and s**t that doesn’t make me feel any better. And I just want to say thank you, everybody. Respect my wishes."

She later added, "I’m not saying I’m going to get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing."

Later that night, however, the songstress took to her Instagram Story to pen a mysterious message in Spanish. "Pensando en ti pensando en mi," she wrote, which translates to "Thinking of you thinking of me." While she didn't clarify who the cryptic message was directed to, her followers took the post to mean that the singer was potentially having second thoughts about her split with Offset.

For now, it looks like this Offset and Cardi B saga is far from over, but it's clear that the "Money" singer's fans have got her back.