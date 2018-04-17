When you first enter the dating world, figuring out your own personal way of approaching it can definitely take a bit of trial and error. But once you're really ready to date for the purpose of finding someone, keeping some solid texts in your arsenal to let a good date know you'd definitely be down for round two isn't a bad idea. It's easy to over-analyze texts to send after a first date, especially when you walk away from the night feeling super smitten. And it can be tempting to pretend like your interest level isn't as high as it actually is (you know, to "throw them off"), but personally, I think this can quickly turn into game-playing. And let's be real: At this point, you're grown and no longer need to hide behind the facade of not really caring.

While playing hard to get is definitely a strategy that some people swear by, there's also something refreshing and ~adult-like~ to be said about being transparent. Anyone who's also interested will feel pumped to know that you want to see them again, and if they aren't, then you'll probably be able to suss that out much sooner by being honest about your feelings.

So when exactly is the best time to text someone after a great first date? While there are no hard and fast rules, I'm a firm believer in waiting until the next morning. Why? Because, assuming you both had a good time, allowing a night for processing can give you both the chance to get amped up. Letting them question if things went as well as they thought, followed by positive affirmation the next morning, shows that you're interested but not overly eager.

Nevertheless, if your date sends a cute goodnight text, then I would definitely recommend responding when you receive it. But if you don't hear from them first, here are five texts to send the morning after that will let your date know you're definitely interested in seeing where things could go.

1 Suggest Doing Something Together That Came Up In Conversation Giphy A great way to segue into the possibility of a second date without actually asking them out is to follow up on something they said. If they raved about this amazing pancake place they frequent, then saying something like, "I had a great time last night! We should do it again sometime, maybe over some [insert pancake emoji]," should do the trick! Or if they brought up an event coming up, like an art fair or gallery opening, you can easily swoop in and let them know you'd be down to go together. Try, "Last night was super fun, definitely think I'm gonna try to see [fill in the blank]. Maybe we can double-team it :)"

2 Comment On Something Positive About The First Date Giphy Another solid approach to letting a date know you want to see them again is to reference something you found particularly special about the night. Something like, "I had a really great time with you last night. That tequila bar was lit!" is a sweet way to start a conversation. Even if you just comment on the place where you ate, calling attention to something specific that you thought was cool lets them know that you genuinely enjoyed yourself. This should ease any doubts and let them know they have the green light to ask you out again.

3 Make It Clear You'd Like To Meet Up Again Giphy If you're feeling bold and want to make your intentions known, flat-out telling them that you'd like to meet up again leaves pretty much no guess work on their end. "Last night was a lot of fun! We should totally do it again sometime," followed by a cute emoji cluster, is a solid choice. It's short, to the point, and still gives them the opportunity to take the lead in solidifying plans for a second outing.

4 Boost Their Ego Giphy Giving your date a compliment, especially a flirty one, is never a bad idea. If something about them really stood out to you, then let them know! If the conversation was particularly stimulating, then you could text them something like, "Last night was awesome! I'm a sucker for someone who can keep me on my toes," or even, "You really showed me a good time last night, I'm definitely looking forward to round two :)"