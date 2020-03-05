If you’re out there dating and looking to meet someone new you could even get serious with, going on an amazing first date can feel as magical and mythical as discovering a unicorn in the wild. It's not that most first dates are necessarily bad, it's just that having that instant connection and chemistry that happens on an awesome first date is special and often rare. So, when it happens, it doesn't hurt to have a few flirty texts to send after a great first date to let them know that you were feeling it and hopefully get the ball rolling on date number two.

Here's the thing: When you do actually like someone, it can feel like the stakes are high on the follow-up text, which can lead to writer's block. If that sounds familiar, no worries, here's some flirty texting inspiration to help get you started.

A Flirty Good Night Message.

1. Just so you know, tonight was basically the perfect first date. Sweet dreams cutie!

2. Thanks again for a super fun night! I’m gonna go dream about that goodnight kiss now!

3. Hey, just wanted to say thanks again for an amazing first date. Hope you have sweet dreams (about me) tonight!

4. Psst. You looked so hot tonight. G’nite!

5. Tonight was so fun! You were a dream date. Speaking of which, it’s time for bed… goodnight cutie.

A Little Flirty Flattery Goes A Long Way.

Mladen Sladojevic/E+/Getty Images

6. Just so you know, I can’t get the mental picture of you in that [item of clothing] out of my head. And I am NOT mad at it. 😉

7. Last night was so fun! I’m still dying over [something they said]. Turns out you’re super hot AND funny!

8. Listen, I’m just gonna be honest. I can’t stop thinking about how hot you are and it’s getting distracting.

9. Whoops! Almost forgot to tell you how hot you are! Thanks for a great date!

10. Wow, that kiss. That’s it. That’s the text.

Flirty Texts To Set Up Your Next Date.

11. Just so you know, you crushed that first date. So, I guess the only question is, how are you on second dates?

12. I had so much fun last night! Now it’s my turn to take you out and show you a good time.

13. Sooo, I think we’re pretty good at kissing. I think we should do that again sometime really soon.

14. Hey! I really enjoyed that kiss good night and I am ready for a sequel.

15. You really put such a big smile on my face last night. Let's do it again soon. xoxo

Whether you're just trying to let your date know you had a great time and were feeling it, or you're trying to inspire a second date, these texts are a great way to get the ball rolling and strike up a flirty conversation.