Imagine this: You just got home from one of the best first dates of your life. You actually had such a great time and you already can't wait to tell all your friends about it and obsess over everything the other person said. But first, you have to figure out what you want to text them. Or should you text them at all? Today's dating world is complicated, it's modern, and it's just full of tasteful nudes. But, if you actually enjoyed spending time with someone, then these clever texts to send after a first date may help you navigate this sticky situation, while simultaneously letting the other person know you're interested.

If you're anything like me, then you probably just assume that the hardest part of a first date is the actual date itself. But sometimes, despite the difficulty, you find yourself really hitting off. If this the case, try to send them a clear signal that you'd love to see them again.

Everyone struggles with sending that first text — so know that you're not alone. Here are eight clever message ideas, that are sure to land you a second date.

"That [bar, restaurant, museum] was so cool! How did you find it?" Giphy If your date took you to a unique local bar, beer garden, or just an interesting place you've never been before, then let them know! Text them and ask how they found it. Not only will this allow you to learn more about them, but it'll send a clear signal that you had fun. So go ahead, and give them a compliment. It'll keep y'all's conversation flowing, while making your intentions known.

"So what are your plans next week?" Giphy This is definitely more straightforward, but honestly — there's nothing wrong with that. If you had a great first date, then follow up for the next one. Ask when you can see them again, and they'll know that you enjoyed your time together. Confidence is key!

"I really hope you're not a believer in the three-day rule..." Giphy A little more sly, and slightly more flirtatious, but sending this text will definitely let the person know that you're feeling it. The three-day rule is total crap, in my opinion, and if you like someone, then you shouldn't be afraid to make the first move. After that first date, text them that you aren't a fan of the three-day rule. Hopefully, they'll get the hint. No one wants to wait a full three days before seeing someone they clicked with again!

"Thanks for taking me out! I had a great time!" Giphy OK, OK, this one isn't exactly clever. But still, if you had a great first date and want them to know, it's never a bad idea to keep it simple. Just text them and tell them you had fun. Most people will appreciate the fact that you aren't trying to play games, or keep it cool. Just be yourself, really — and you can't go wrong.

"I know you're wondering, so yes, I am already in bed watching [TV show]." Giphy Maybe you joked about how you fall asleep to Friends every night, or perhaps you talked about your mutual love of Stranger Things. Whatever the case, this is a great excuse to reach out and let them know that you're thinking of them.

"So, when are we doing this again?" Giphy So this is another sly, flirty text and it will definitely give them all kinds of signals that you had fun, and that you want to have even more fun. Honestly, you don't have to go to extreme lengths to let someone know you had a great time and that you might want to go out again. Just get straight to the point, so you can relax.

"I honestly can't stop thinking about those french fries." Giphy Obviously this does not necessarily need to be about french fries — you could mix it up and change fries to a beer, wine, or even a piece of vintage furniture you saw at the flea market together. As long as it's an anecdote from your time spent in each other's company. Make it clear that you want to keep the chains of communication open.