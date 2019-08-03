First dates can be incredibly nerve-wracking, especially if you've never met the person before IRL. But by the second date, chances are you and your date are a little more comfortable with each other and can enjoy yourselves in a way you probably felt like you couldn't on your first date. The nerves have likely simmered down the second time around, making it easier for the two of you to have a genuinely awesome time together. So, if you're looking forward to a third date, these texts to send after a great second date are the perfect way to let them know you want to go out again.

If you've had a really great time on dates one and two, and you're eager for the third one, you may be wondering if your date feels the same way. According to a previous interview with body language expert Blanca Cobb, there are a few body language clues you can keep an eye out for if you want to get an idea of how they're feeling. "If your date can't stop smiling, that's a great sign that they're going to want to see you again," Cobb told Elite Daily. "If your date can't take their eyes off of you... [if] they keep getting closer and closer to you... if your date touches you," those are all good signs they're interested, she said, and just as excited for date three as you are.

Consider sending your crush one of these 20 texts if you're looking forward to your third date, and you know that they are, too. Because honestly, why wouldn't they be?! You're a freaking gem.

1. "It was so nice seeing you again, next date is on me!"

2. "We should totally do [*insert something talked about doing on one of your first two dates*] next time!"

3. "You really showed me a good time last night, I'm definitely looking forward to round three."

4. "Last night was so fun!"

5. "I still can't get over [*insert XYZ*]."

6. "I saw this, and it made me think of you!"

7. "Can't wait for [*insert day of next date*]!"

8. "So, when are you free for date number three?"

9. "Put your hand up if you had a good time last night."

10. "I don't know how we're going to top that second date, but I'm excited to see us try."

11. "I meant to tell you, you looked incredible tonight!"

12. "Things I remember from our date last night: [thing one], [thing two], and you being an amazing kisser."

13. "I checked out that [*insert coffee shop, bar, restaurant, etc. they recommended*], and I absolutely loved it! Please tell me you have more suggestions for me."

14. "Thank you so much for a wonderful night! It was perfect."

15. "Thinking of you."

16. "Just thought I'd let you know I'm a thief, and I'm going to steal your heart."

17. "On a scale of one to 10, I'd give last night an 11. What about you?"

18. "I'm falling asleep at my desk, but I have no regrets."

19. "Did you make it home OK?"

Any of these 20 texts will let your date know you're totally into them and are looking forward to your third date. I'm sure they're just as excited as you are.