Going on a great first date is exciting, but it also comes with its own set of worries for what comes next. You had such a great time that you already want to start planning your next date, but you also don't want to come on too strong. That said, you also want to make sure they know you're interested in them, and in the possibility of seeing them again. It's a delicate balance, but having a selection of texts to send the morning after a first date can be a handy tool to have in your back pocket for when you need a little inspiration for what to say when you next reach out.

According to a previous interview with dating coach Evan Marc Katz, "someone will want to go on a date with you based on how they feel in your presence." Keep the nature of your date in mind when you craft your next-day text. Did you feel like the two of you were vibing? Was there chemistry? Does your gut tell you that this person will be happy to hear from you? If you answered yes to any of the above questions, then try to remember that your date is probably going to want to hear from you. There's no need to be nervous!

Below, 16 texts to get you started. Use these as inspiration, add your own twist, or just send as-is if you're really stuck. You're going to do great!

1. "So that was fun!"

2. "Maybe next time we can grab dessert, too ;)"

3. "Thanks for dinner! Next time it'll be my treat."

4. "On a scale of one to ten, I'd rate last night as an 11. You?"

5. "Hope you had a good rest of your night. I won't lie, I was a little lonely."

6. "I loved chatting with you last night. When can we do it again?"

7. "Hey, I had fun last night! When can I see you again? ;)"

8. "I really enjoyed our kiss goodbye, but next time let's make it last a little longer."

9. "Are you down to grab breakfast, or is that too much too soon?"

10. *Insert cute 'good morning' GIF*

11. "I'm really glad I swiped right."

12. "Did you make it home OK?"

13. "Since you asked me out last time, how about I take you out next week?"

14. "OMG, I still can't get over how delicious that dinner was."

15. "Seeing how cute you are in person was the highlight of my week ;)"

16. "I was going to wait three days to text you, but then I realized rules are lame and you're too cute, so here I am."

So much of what comes next depends on how the actual date went. If you felt like you could truly be yourself while on the date, and think the two of you could be compatible, then don't be shy! If you want to go out with someone again, a text message the morning after can be a great way to go. That way, your date probably still has you on their mind, and you can get a second date scheduled as soon as possible. Don't be afraid to make the first move. You've totally got this.