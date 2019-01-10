Sometimes, dating can make you wish you were a mind reader. How many times have you gone on a seemingly great date only to have them ghost? You were sure you connected, and yet no second date. Talk about frustrating. Unfortunately, I don’t know of any way to learn how to read minds psychically (yet!), but there is another alternative that can actually shed some light on the mysterious interworking of your dates minds: Body language, including the body language signs your date wants a second date.

To help identify the signs, I reached out to body language expert Blanca Cobb, who confirms that, yes, there is a way to know if you and your date are on the same page about seeing each other again. It's all about paying close attention to a few key behaviors. If your date is doing these things, it means that they are interested and will likely want to see you again. On the flip side, if they aren't, then you won't be blindsided if they go full Casper afterwards. Here's what Cobb says you should be keeping an eye out for on your next date, so you'll know if they are hoping to see you again.

1 Your date can’t stop smiling. Giphy The first thing Cobb says to look out for is your date’s expression, specifically if they are smiling. “If your date can’t stop smiling, that’s a great sign that they’re going to want to see you again,” Cobb tells Elite Daily. “You can’t help but smile when you’re with someone who makes you feel good,” she says. If your date is enjoying your company so much they can't seem to wipe that smile off their face, you can bet there is a very good chance they are going to want to repeat the experience. Cobb adds that there is one more thing you can learn from your date’s lips: “Smiles can get a little sexual if they bite their lower lip.” Noted!

2 They only have eyes for you. Giphy How engaged and present is your date? “If your date can’t take their eyes off of you, then a second date is bound to happen,” says Cobb. According to Cobb, there are various reasons why they only have eyes for you. “They might be looking at you to take you in visually,” she explains. “They might watch everything you do. They look at you because you’re visually appealing.” But what is really interesting, Cobb explains, is that the more they look, the more it’s a sign that they are interested—but also that the act of looking may actually make them more interested. “Research has shown that strangers can fall in love with each other by looking at each other for a few minutes,” Cobb reveals.

3 They find ways to get closer — literally. Giphy According to Cobb, your date’s proximity to you is a good indicator of how they feel about you. “[If] they keep getting closer and closer to you,” Cobb says it may mean they’d like to see you again. “You might start the date with a couple of feet between you and at the end of the evening with being a couple of inches apart.”