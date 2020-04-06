Making your partner feel appreciated is the key to a happy relationship, and a well-executed compliment is one of the easiest ways to go about that. If you don't have a way with words, don't fret. I've come up with 28 compliments to give your partner to make them feel appreciated. Whether you want to praise your partner's personality, their looks, their skills as a partner, or their accomplishments, I've got you covered.

Time to go find the perfect way to express why your bae is the best.

If you want to compliment their personality... Get detailed about why they make you smile. Here are some examples: "I love how hilarious you are. My stomach actually hurts from laughing sometimes."

"I love how ambitious you are. I know you'll accomplish anything you set your mind to."

"I love how intelligent you are. I learn something new from you every day."

"I love how optimistic you are. Your attitude helps me feel calmer and less stressed whenever I have a problem."

"I love how passionate you are. You have so much energy!"

"I love how kind you are. Just being around you inspires me to be a better person."

"I love how generous you are. You're truly one of the most giving people I've ever met."

If you want to compliment their skills as a partner... If your partner makes you feel like a million bucks on a daily basis, why not tell them how much you appreciate everything they do to make you feel special? Here are some examples: "I really appreciate how you make me feel totally supported."

"I really appreciate how you truly listen when I talk."

"I really appreciate how you manage to turn even my worst days around."

"I really appreciate how you always make our bed in the morning."

"I really appreciate how you never make me feel like I have to guess what's going through your head."

"I really appreciate how you let yourself be vulnerable with me."

"I really appreciate how you get me the most thoughtful gifts."

If you want to compliment their appearances... There are countless creative ways to praise your partner's hot bod. Here are some examples: "I love how your nose crinkles when you laugh."

"I love how your eyes get super wide when you're extra interested in what we're talking about."

"I love how your butt looks in those jeans."

"I love how your lips curl when I make a lame joke."

"I love how your curly hair bounces around when you run."

"I love how your entire body seems totally at ease when you're around your loved ones."

"I love how your jaw physically drops when a movie has a plot twist you didn't see coming."