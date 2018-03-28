I'm going to say something I never thought I would say: you really should be taking life lessons from the Kardashians. If you're about to tell me that the family is famous for doing nothing, well, then I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé — sorry, the Kardashians — are the greatest celebrities of all time.

Whether they're raking in millions with their cosmetics empires and reality TV series or giving back with charitable donations (last year, the family donated $500,000 to victims of Hurricane Harvey), they're on their A-game. And that's true in their love lives, too.

In a family full of strong women, you can expect to pick up a thing or two about dating and relationships. Since their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007, they've given us more love advice (often by example) than Carrie Bradshaw ever did on Sex and the City.

For example Kourtney Kardashian taught me that if your boyfriend keeps asking to try anal sex even though you don't want to, you should definitely turn the tables on him. Disick told Kourtney, "If I keep knockin', that door's gonna open," to which she responded by chasing him around the house while wearing a strap-on. Disick quickly realized that it wasn't for him and promised never to bring it up again.

Apart from how to talk to your partner about anal sex, here are five things you can learn from the Kardashians.

Don't Be Afraid To Walk Away From A Relationship You Know Is Bad For You ETHAN MILLER/AG ADRIANO GOLDSCHMIED LAUNCH/ GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick must hold some sort of record for the most confusing on-again, off-again relationship that has spanned more than a decade. Most recently though, Kourtney has been tied to Younes Bendjima and from the looks of her Instagram, she's just out here living her best life. Walking away from a long-term relationship is never easy. You might feel compelled to stick it out because of how much time and energy you've invested in it, which is totally illogical. Staying in an unhappy relationship simply because you've been in it forever only ensures that you'll continue to be unhappy. This is one of those times when you should choose yourself over your relationship. Take a page out of Kourtney's book by prioritizing your own happiness and emotional stability. Instead of searching for love right away, focus on your mental, spiritual, and physical health.

Never Settle For Less Than Your Ideal Match PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/AMBERLOUNGE FASHION MONACO 2011/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES I think we all saw Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries coming. No offense, Humphries, but you just weren't cut out to be a Kardashian. When Kim finally broke down about her marriage to her family, her biggest complaint wasn't that Humphries wasn't a good guy but that he just wasn't the right guy for her. Be honest with yourself about who you are and what you expect from a partner. Kim split from Humphries famously quickly, and while some people mocked her quick divorce, I think it's awesome that she was brave enough to act on her doubts sooner rather than later. Not long after, she fell in love with Kanye West — and the rest is history.

Trust Your Instincts BOB LEVEY/OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER V HOUSTON ROCKETS/ GETTY IMAGES SPORT/GETTY IMAGES In Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video, Jordyn Woods says that Kylie and Travis Scott had instant chemistry, which is obvious by how cozy the couple looks throughout the entire video. Jenner and Scott can't keep their hands off each other but in an adorable way that proves they're truly in love. When you know, you know. Don't be afraid to trust your instincts when it comes to matters of the heart. You don't want to miss out on an opportunity to find true love just because you're afraid of what other people might say. Your relationships should be about you and your partner, and nobody else.