Baby Kar-Jenner-Scott is finally here! Well, I guess I can drop the Kardashian part from Kylie's namesake since she's officially the matriarch of her own precious little family. It was revealed on the American holiday that is Super Bowl Sunday that Kylie Jenner gave birth to a healthy baby girl just FOUR days ago on Feb. 1, 2018, after keeping the pregnancy pretty much under wraps, since news leaked of her pregnancy in Sep. 2017. There's so much to discuss here. Just a few questions everyone has are how was delivery for Kylie? What does Kendall think? What's the baby's name!? Well, we don't know the answer to that last one just yet, but we can take a moment to look back down memory lane at some of the cutest moments and videos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott that led up to this beautiful moment of bringing a new little baby girl into this world.

Scott and Jenner have been reportedly dating since Aug. 2017, when they were spotted getting close at a Coachella party, according to People. Ever since then, the duo has been inseparable. In the YouTube video Kylie just published on her public account, we can see Scott has been around for tons of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner get togethers, such as Kylie's birthday, Chicago West's birth, Kylie's doctor appointments, and what appears to be Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy reveal party.