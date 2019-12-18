While every zodiac sign brings their own flavor to the table (and bedroom), the three zodiac signs to date if you want a passionate sex life undoubtedly come with a little extra spice. Whether they drown you in kisses and sexy serenades or go all out with their role-playing, these three signs know how to turn up the heat between the sheets.

From spending hours going down on their partners to keeping intense eye-contact throughout the night, these signs are masters of passion and pleasure. And while hot sex looks different for everyone, these signs are great at communicating with the people they sleep with and ensuring that everyone's needs are being met. Of course, no matter your sign, having healthy and fulfilling sex with someone means discussing consent and boundaries with your partner before getting down to it. Though trying a new move or surprising someone with a sexy text can be exciting, it's imperative to ensure everyone's comfort level as you start getting frisky. Checking in with your partner and being transparent about your desires can help you both turn each other on.

If passion is your priority, here are the three signs that really bring their bedroom A-game.

Shutterstock

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Don't be fooled by their penchant for privacy — water sign Scorpio is all about fostering a passionate sex life with the people they love. From dipping their toe into the kink pool and experimenting with light bondage and role-playing, to sending their flame dozens of NSFW texts throughout the day, Scorpio is all about turning up the heat and keeping things seriously sexy. Intuitive and emotional, they know what their partner wants, sometimes even before their partner does. One to make the first move and help you discover all of your desires, this water sign will change everything you thought you knew about sex.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) This bull doesn't just like comfort and luxury; they live for it. From stocking their boudoir with scented candles and expensive massage oils to buying linen sheets with the highest thread-counts, Taurus is all about pleasuring the senses as they're getting frisky. With a big appetite for foreplay, this bull will do everything to get you feeling in the moment, from kissing and caressing you to whispering sweet nothings in your ears. One to make deep eye contact and to want to spoon and embrace all night long, earth sign Taurus will turn up the passion and the ambiance in their sex life.