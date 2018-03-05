After the party comes the afterparty, and after the Oscars comes the Vanity Fair afterparty. Almost all of Hollywood hits up the Vanity Fair party to celebrate the fanciest night in entertainment, and the party fashion is something to behold. All the Oscars 2018 party looks were just as hot as the award show, and if you don't check them out, you will surely be remiss, OK?

Actors or not, Hollywood's biggest names come out in droves to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Everyone from Get Out's victorious screenwriter Jordan Peele to Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner got photographed heading into the party. It's the place to be on Oscars night, and thus an occasion to dress for. The Oscars and its red carpet has an ultra-formal dress code, which often involves larger than life ballgowns that look impossible to walk around in. The afterparty, though, is a chance for the stars to slip into something a little more comfortable, and show off some more risqué (and risky) fashion choices.

First take a look at all of the Oscars 2018 red carpet looks from the actual award show, then check out the dramatic transformations as the stars changed into their Oscars party looks and walked one more red carpet for the evening.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus first wore a hot pink Moschino gown at Elton John's Oscar party, then changed into two-toned Prabal Gurung dress. Cyrus had her hair in lob-length waves at both events, and wore dazzling emerald green jewelry at the second soiree.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wore a suit to the award show that broke fashion boundaries (pink and red, anyone?) but changed into a more party-friendly Louis Vuitton mini dress afterwards. Button me up, Emma!

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie rocked Chanel all night, and her party look was a '20s style beaded dress with a sheer overlay, which she paired with gold Jimmy Choo heels.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o left her Black Panther look at home and wore a beaded Armani Privé gown with side cut-outs to the party.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan wore her same Calvin Klein millenial pink dress to the party, she simply took off the detachable train. Clever AF.

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig wore a black-and-white Dior striped gown with a matching checkered clutch.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot showed of some leg in her sequined red gown.

Allison Williams

Allison Williams kept the red theme going in her Jean-Louis Sabaji dress and matching Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez wore a textured, cream-colored gown with an Octopus brooch and matching floor-length shawl. That is a ~lewk~ my friends.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt donned an ornately decorated gold sequin gown.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney wore a Brandon Maxwell red skirt and white button-down shirt, and carried her Best Supporting Actress statuette as her accessory. She sported Forevermark diamonds and Jimmy Choo heels.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish also wore Brandon Maxwell and opted for a chartreuse one-shoulder dress. Haddish wore Jared Lehr jewelry, Jimmy Choo shoes, and carried a Judith Leiber clutch.

Mary J. Blige

A gilded Vera Wang gown covered in oversized sequins made nominee Mary J.Blige look like an Oscar herself.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek had fun in her graphic Gucci x Dapper Dan ensemble.

Zendaya

Zendaya traded in her one-shoulder dress for a cream colored Michael Kors Collection beaded gown with a mermaid style tulle bottom.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern took a note from Emma Stone's book and wore an all-white suit complete with a lacy corset.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson wowed in a vintage Ralph Lauren dress and Roger Vivier shoes, but the most talked about part of the look is Watson's Time's Up tattoo.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts worked a pale yellow Prada dress with a fluffy feather shawl.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union also stunned in Prada, but her dress featured a silver sequined bow at the back.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham rocked an ultra shiny Rubin Singer dress with a thigh-high slit.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was part of the festivities in her barely-there mini dress. The short length of the dress was offset by it's enormous ruffle sleeves.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner attended the party with her daughter in a bell-sleeve red dress, complete with a personalized clutch.

Haim

The Haim sisters color-coordinated in black and red looks.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae wore a stunning Christian Sirano suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan-Tatum showed off her legs in a Pamella Roland gown gold heels.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson wore a bedazzled Versace gown with Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, and Cartier jewelry.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin worked the room in a silver fringed gown.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling donned a deep blue sequined Prabal Gurung gown and carried a Roger Vivier clutch.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld wore a Giambattista Valli mini dress with a giant train, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Djula jewels.

Rita Ora

A feathery Zuhair Murad gown made Rita Ora look red-hot, and she topped it off with Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara slayed in a fully beaded Ralph & Russo gown with an attached cape (because superheroine!) and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Sarah Hyland

Vergara's Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland looked sensational in a textured champagne-colored gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Hairstylist Ryan Richman used Paul Mitchell Neuro products and tools to get her sleek, straight hair.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough showed off her new red hair in contrast with her white satin gown and statement necklace.

Emily Ratajkowski

Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski served total Little Red Riding Hood vibes in a red Zac Posen gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes.