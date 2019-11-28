20 Photos Of Celeb Couples Holding Hands That Are Just Too Cute

A picture is worth a thousand words, and in the case of some notoriously tight-lipped celebrities, photos of celebrity couples holding hands speak volumes. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, seeing some of world's most famous couples show subtle PDA can bring a smile to their fans' faces. If you've ever seen how entire stadiums scream when Beyoncé and JAY-Z hold hands while performing, then you understand: the power of touch is pretty powerful.

And not that anyone needs a scientific reasoning to grab their partner's palm, but several studies have shown that hand-holding generates positive effects. For instance, if you identify as a woman, this simple gesture can calm your nerves and decrease your stress, according to a 2006 study from University of Virginia. And you know how sometimes, when getting a flu shot or having your blood drawn, you hold someone's hand to calm down? According to the the 2017 study published by the University of Colorado at Boulder, if you enlist your partner to be the hand-holder in that situation, it could literally decrease the sensation of pain. So, in addition to providing high-key cute content, these celebs are getting complimentary health benefits, too. What could be sweeter than that?