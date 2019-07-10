8 Photos Of Celebrity Couples Holding Hands That Are So Low-Key

I've always felt like hand-holding is both so casual and so committed. If someone holds my hand on the first date, in my head, we're already in a relationship. (Kidding! Sort of.) Honestly, if someone doesn't hold my hand on a first date, in my head, we're still in a relationship, but that's more of a me-thing. And I'm not alone in my passion for hand-holding — my famous friends do it too. I really enjoy seeing celebs show their passion out in the wild, so if you're anything like me, you may love these photos of celebrity couples holding hands.

I find hand-holding to be extremely low-key. You're joined at the part of your body designed to grab onto things, so it makes sense that you'd want to hold your partner's hand. Even at red carpet events, watching celebrities hold hands makes me feel like they're having a casual night out — sure, there are cameras flashing, but they're still sticking by the one they came in with. At the same time, though, hand-holding can be so intimate — I want to hold someone's hand when I want to join with them in every way possible. Hand-holding is both low-key and romantic, which is why I love to see my fave celebs doing it.

Read on to find eight pictures of celebrity couples holding hands that are at once so romantic and so low-key.

1. Prince Harry And Meghan Market: Attached At The Robe Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images No, their outfits aren't low-key, but the casual hand-hold certainly is. It would not be hard to find Prince Harry in a crowd, but I can't blame Markle for hanging on.

2. Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin: A Finger Snag Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This beautiful pair shows that you don't need the whole hand to engage in hand-holding — just a few fingers is enough (don't read too far into that).

3. Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban: Steady Does It Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With a floor that colorful, maybe the pair needs the stability of the hand-clasp to make it through. Also, the Big Little Lies star has the most fabulous heels.

4. Kate Middleton And Prince William: The Over-Hand Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images This royal pair knows that when you're sitting down, you can play with even more hand-holding positions. Even though their eyes are fixed elsewhere, their hands are with each other.

5. Chrissy Teigen And John Legend: Joined At The Hand Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These two seem like they're heading somewhere fancy, but that doesn't stop them from showing a little affection with the hand-hold!

6. Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard: Regal Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even in a ballgrown, hand-holding is still intimate and low-key, and Bell and Shepard demonstrate. Even if they're in a hurry to get wherever they're going, they're still sticking by each other.

7. Barack And Michelle Obama: A Power Pair Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images This political couple proves that you can engage one hand in a wave and the other in a hand-hold — so productive!