It’s a sad day for Riverdale nation, y’all: Our beloved Betty and Jughead have reportedly gone their separate ways after about two years of dating, according to Us Weekly. As if Monday wasn’t rough enough, right? #PinchMe, I must be dreaming. Tragically, however, multiple sources have reported that this celeb split is indeed a reality. (Elite Daily reached out to their representatives for comment and didn't hear back in time for publication.) Needless to say, Riverdale fans are not taking the news well. In fact, these 12 tweets about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's breakup pretty much say it all. Some are in mourning, some are still in the stage of total denial, and some are kinda pissed, TBH.

And can you blame them? Reinhart and Sprouse have been total #relationshipgoals from the start, both on and off screen. But let’s take a step back and review the facts. Because if you’ve been following their relationship, you know that rumors of a split have been swirling as of late.

According to Us Weekly, the two actors both attended Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, and while they were seen chatting up their costars throughout, they weren’t seen together. Obviously, that's a little suspect. I mean, if you and your boo were attending the same event, wouldn’t you be crossing paths at some point, if not sticking together for most of it? Not only did it appear as if they were avoiding each other, but Sprouse was overheard telling a friend that he and Reinhart had broken up. And in case you were still holding on to any shred of hope that the couple is still together, Us Weekly also reports that Sprouse left the event with KJ Apa and Camila Mendes — but not Reinhart.

This reported breakup news has definitely been a tough pill to swallow, and it may take some time for fans to fully accept it. In the meantime, just take a look at these heart-wrenching tweets for a healthy dose of commiseration.

