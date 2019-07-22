12 Tweets About Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse's Breakup That Will Break Your Heart
It’s a sad day for Riverdale nation, y’all: Our beloved Betty and Jughead have reportedly gone their separate ways after about two years of dating, according to Us Weekly. As if Monday wasn’t rough enough, right? #PinchMe, I must be dreaming. Tragically, however, multiple sources have reported that this celeb split is indeed a reality. (Elite Daily reached out to their representatives for comment and didn't hear back in time for publication.) Needless to say, Riverdale fans are not taking the news well. In fact, these 12 tweets about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's breakup pretty much say it all. Some are in mourning, some are still in the stage of total denial, and some are kinda pissed, TBH.
And can you blame them? Reinhart and Sprouse have been total #relationshipgoals from the start, both on and off screen. But let’s take a step back and review the facts. Because if you’ve been following their relationship, you know that rumors of a split have been swirling as of late.
According to Us Weekly, the two actors both attended Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, and while they were seen chatting up their costars throughout, they weren’t seen together. Obviously, that's a little suspect. I mean, if you and your boo were attending the same event, wouldn’t you be crossing paths at some point, if not sticking together for most of it? Not only did it appear as if they were avoiding each other, but Sprouse was overheard telling a friend that he and Reinhart had broken up. And in case you were still holding on to any shred of hope that the couple is still together, Us Weekly also reports that Sprouse left the event with KJ Apa and Camila Mendes — but not Reinhart.
This reported breakup news has definitely been a tough pill to swallow, and it may take some time for fans to fully accept it. In the meantime, just take a look at these heart-wrenching tweets for a healthy dose of commiseration.
NBD, just hanging on by a thread here.
If it’s any consolation, Us Weekly also reports that the costars appeared “cordial” while sitting next to each other during the show’s panel on Sunday, July 21. Reinhart even posted a pic today of herself sitting in the middle of Apa and Sprouse with the hilarious caption “please don’t put me between these two ever again.” So, it’s safe to say it was probably a pretty amicable split, or at the very least, they’re just being super mature about it.
It’s been a wild ride for Bughead shippers, and while they certainly kept their relationship under wraps for a while in the beginning, they’ve since flaunted what appeared to be a rock solid bond. Coincidentally, Reinhart and Sprouse were initially linked after they were spotted smooching at an after party for Comic-Con in July 2017, almost exactly two years ago. They were spotted together a couple more times after that, holding hands and kissing, but they didn’t make their official red carpet debut as a couple until the Met Gala in May 2018. After that, it was a rollercoaster ride of romantic road trips, hot air balloon dates, and flirty Twitter exchanges. And obvi, we couldn’t get enough.
While they haven’t made many public appearances lately (which triggered some breakup rumors), the few times they have been spotted together, they appeared to be as tight as ever — such as at the Met Gala back in May of this year.
For now, the reason for the breakup is unclear. But one thing’s for sure: Sprouse has always been a source of support and wisdom for Reinhart. Back in February 2018, while talking about Sprouse, she told Ocean Drive: "He’s always the one to be like, 'Just ignore it. It will blow over'... it’s a nice, calming energy he has because you know that he’s been through it.”
So, while they cope with the reported loss of their relationship as well as the disappointment from fans, here’s hoping Reinhart and Sprouse remember this: It will blow over.