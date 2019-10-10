20 Instagram Captions For Date Night That'll Give Everyone Heart-Eyes

What could be better than date night? You get an excuse to get dolled up and spend a romantic evening out with your main squeeze — and you might just get a really good couples pic out of it, too. But before you post that bad boy on the 'gram, you'll want to come up with a clever caption to go along with it. Coming up with Instagram captions for date night can be even harder than picking out a restaurant, so if you and boo are struggling, allow me to lend you a helping hand.

I'm going to be totally honest with you: Some people aren't into seeing a bunch of lovey-dovey couples on their Insta feed. Though that shouldn't stop you from sharing that incredible pic of you two, the right caption can take your Instagram from ever-so-slightly annoying to adorable. Maybe you want to keep it light and clever. Maybe you want to get just a little bit sappy. No matter what direction you choose to go in, I've got some caption suggestions that will complement your couples pic even better than a flattering filter. Before you share that next date night snapshot, try adding in one of these cute captions.

If you're feeling apprehensive about alienating your followers with a loved-up pic, a cheeky caption can make your cute 'gram seem more sassy than sappy. "Only a date with you can convince me to shave my legs."

"You like my hair? Gee thanks, just got an overpriced blowout for date night."

"Thanks for never asking me for a bite of my dinner."

"Find yourself someone who's always willing to ask the server for a second bread basket."

"'Next dinner is on me.' — Me after every date night"

"It's so sexy when you tip 20%."

"Knowing how to flirt < Buying me dessert"

Cute Captions If you're in love and don't care who knows it, then feel free to get a little romantic. But try to keep it short and sweet — you can save the paragraph-long proclamations of love for your sweetie later on. "I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

"I'll do date night wherever as long as we're together."

"Every night feels like date night when I'm with you."

"You sure do clean up nice."

"All I need is a bottle of wine and my partner in crime to have a good time."

"No matter what restaurant you pick for date night, I'll always pick you."

"Every night I spend with you is my new favorite."

Song Lyric Captions If you'd rather borrow someone else's words than come up with your own, song lyrics can be a great choice. Whether you borrow inspiration from rap, country, or pop, a well-chosen lyric does the job of summing up your pic for you. "'I live for nights like these when you ain't nobody but you and I'm just me.' — Neyo"

"'Forever down, I am your lady. Always for sure, never a maybe.' – Kehlani"

"'I see nobody but you.' – The Weeknd"

"'I don't need no vacation, no fancy destination. Baby, you're my great escape.' — Thomas Rhett"

"'In case you didn't know, baby, I'm crazy 'bout you.' — Brett Young"

"'You could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice.' — Drake"