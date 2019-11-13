Being in a relationship means you might have hundreds of pictures with your bae in your camera roll. Some may be from parties with your BFFs, pizza dates, or weekend mornings when the lighting was perfect in your room. Others may be saved from Snapchat, and put a funny filter on your faces. Before posting those cute pics, you may need some non-cheesy captions for couples that are cute, but not cliché.

As much as you love gushing about your SO and the amazing adventures you have been on together, you don't want to be lovey-dovey in every social media post. Your love story is one-of-a-kind, and filled with romantic gestures and hilarious inside jokes that only make sense to the two of you. You want to write about it in a fun, unique way, pairing your photos with puns, quotes, and phrases that actually resonate with you.

This may mean posting a long couple caption about the way you feel when your love walks into a room one day, and then a funny story about the time they showed up at your door with tacos in hand the next. A few days later, you may post a short caption with a simple emoji that perfectly describes your reaction when your partner says, “Want to film a TikTok together?”

It’s not always easy to come up with these cute couple captions that aren’t as cliché as a romantic comedy, or cringey as a first date gone wrong. So, here are some captions for your couple pics that aren’t cheesy, but are totally cute and grate.

Shutterstock

"Best love story ever." "Well, I'm in love." "I like it when you smile. It's cute." "You're kind of, sort of stuck with me." "I'd take you to the movies, but they don't let snacks inside." "Roses are red, let's snuggle in bed." "The lock to my key." "Picky, and I picked you." "To the moon and back." "You don't know how lovely you are." "Thanks for putting up with me." "Just a couple of happy campers." "Orange you glad you found me?" "Had such a great time with you." "The lighting was good, so we took a selfie." "Find someone who wants to leave the party at the same time as you." "You're my, my, my, my, lover." — Taylor Swift, "Lover" "In the mood for snuggling and lots of chicken nuggets." "Are nap dates a thing? Let's make them a thing." "A love that always feels like summer." "My whole heart and then some." "Hey there, good lookin'." "The one where they fall in love." "That's my partner right there." "You are, hands down, my favorite person." "How'd I get so lucky?" "You make me happy, babe." "My happy place." "Me and you." "Love you like a love song." — Selena Gomez & The Scene, "Love You Like A Love Song" "Felt cute, won’t delete later." "My stomach feels like a thousand butterfly emojis." "Define adorable. I’ll start." "This is a sign to take more photos with your SO." "Two cuties. They might kiss. They might not." "The power your smile has..." "Just propose to me already. Sheesh." "Can you kiss me more?" — Doja Cat, “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) "Angels exist. This is proof." "ILYSM."