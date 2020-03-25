TikTok is the latest and greatest app to hit the social media scene. If you haven't heard of it by now, seen videos of besties doing viral dances, and thought, "Should I give it a try?" — well, that'd be awfully surprising. This app is a hub for fun, and the TikTok challenges for couples are definitely worth trying with bae when you're both hanging out at home.

All you need to get started is one of your phones and the TikTok app. To download it, simply head to the App Store on your device. Once it's been downloaded, create an account so you can follow your friends who have already been raving about the Renegade dance, or your fave celebs who are doing challenges for their loyal audiences. (If you're a fan of Hannah B. and Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette, you'll want to follow them and take a look at their "Quarantine Crew" videos ASAP.) Then, tap on the "Discover" tab and search for these viral challenges.

Some will require you and your SO to stand in a mirror and switch your outfits. Others will ask you to close your eyes and listen to a script for a few directions. Every challenge you try, though, will be fun and give you two a chance to bond over trendy things on the Internet. These are the 10 couples challenges on TikTok you should definitely start with.

1. The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge TikTok First up is a TikTok challenge that's rocked the world. Known as the #FlipTheSwitch challenge, this challenge requires you and bae to stand in front of a mirror and dance. When a song cues you to switch outfits and positions, you do so, and aim to get the best laugh.

2. The Finger Challenge There's a whole bunch of finger challenges on TikTok. But, one you should try with bae requires you to hold up four fingers on one hand and make a finger gun with the other. Then, try and alternate them back and forth as quickly as you can. It's harder than it looks, but once you conquer it, you can post it and say you mastered the finger challenge.

3. The Stair Challenge Have you ever tried shuffling up the stairs before? Odds are, this is an entirely new concept to you, brought to you by the creators on TikTok. Practice the shuffling move, and then try doing it in sync with your SO as you climb a flight of stairs in your apartment. That's the stair challenge, people. (Practice truly makes perfect with this one.)

4. The Plank Challenge TikTok Couples who love tackling physical challenges together will love the plank challenge. The object is to do a full plank routine to the beat of the chosen song. The catch is that the routine includes rolling under your partner and doing one-handed high fives. Do you think you two have what it takes?

5. The #AlternativeWoah Challenge What can you do instead of the "woah"? This challenge shows you all your options, and will be fairly easy for you and bae to conquer while chilling at home. You simply have to follow with the dialogue and do the moves in time with each alternative to the "woah." After uploading your video to TikTok, check off the #AlternativeWoah challenge on your list.

6. The #ParentTrapHandshakeChallenge If you and your SO have seen The Parent Trap, then you should try out this adorable challenge. Essentially, you learn the iconic handshake that Annie does with Martin when he drops her off at summer camp. Then, you film it and post it with the hashtag #parenttraphandshakechallenge.

7. The Q&A Couples Challenge TikTok There are a ton of Q&A audio clips on TikTok you can try out with your bae. The best ones will require you to close your eyes and then answer a bunch of questions about each other or your relationship. They'll say, "Who initiated the first kiss," or "Who's the messier one?" Point to who you think, and have your phone record you two while you do this challenge so you can see the results afterwards.

8. The #SmallGestures Challenge In my opinion, the purest challenge to exist on TikTok right now is probably the #smallgestures challenge. If you search this trend on the "Discover" tab, you'll find a ton of people — some of which are couples — doing nice things for each other. Find a sweet thing to do for your bae that'll totally make their day, film it, and be a champion of this challenge.

9. The #YouCanReallyDance Challenge Challenge your bae to a dance contest thanks to TikTok and the #youcanreallydance challenge. In this challenge you film yourselves doing different dance moves, pointing at the other person when it's their turn. Check out Derek Hough's videos doing this challenge before you get started to get the gist.