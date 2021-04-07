You'll want to cue some canned applause for the latest TikTok trend, but not in the way you'd expect. If you've ever wanted a LOL reaction to your dreams about future life moments, you'll want to hop on TikToker's "Sheesh" trend ASAP. The trend takes on everyday circumstances (or lofty dreams) and adds a meme-like caption alongside a track that is sure to inspire a laugh or two. If you're ready to get in on the action, here's how to do the viral "Sheesh" TikTok trend to start hilariously imagining your #bestlife.

The "Sheesh" trend takes on everyday moments like getting married, having a new pantry, or whatever it is that inspires you. FYI, the trend is anything but serious, so your theme can be as outrageous as you want. Although it's not clear who started the current version of the trend, it appears to stem from the original "Sheeeshhh" track by TikToker King Julio (@meetjulio). The TikToker originally posted the sound on Feb. 13 in a video with the account's titular frog.

The “Sheeeshhh” track is a myriad of cheer-like “sheeshes” that almost sound like dogs howling or people blowing on kazoos or party horns. Now the focal point of the “Sheesh” trend, which began in late March, TikTok's "Sheesh" videos boast over 928 million views as of publication, so you may want to throw yours into the mix.

Before you get in on the action, you'll want to know that most videos incorporate a green screen with a photo of whatever the moment is — like showing off your new kitchen pantry or garden. For example, TikToker Josh Richards (@joshrichards) posted a video featuring a snow-covered yard complete with an ice rink and two people playing hockey. In his TikTok, Richards is superimposed over this image with the caption, "The boys in 20 years when I show them what I built for the kids," alongside the cheering "Sheeeshhh" track.

Luckily, all you need is a bit of creativity to get in on the action.

How To Do The Viral "Sheesh" TikTok Trend:

Head to TikTok's "Sheesh" trend page to see some example vids. From there, select a video and tap on the "Sheeeshhh" track at the bottom. Once you're on the "Sheeeshhh" track's page, you can bookmark it for later by tapping "Add to Favorites" or select "Use this sound" at the bottom. It's important to note that the track will only let you record for up to 15 seconds. If you'd like a longer video, you should select "60s" in your TikTok camera and add the sound after filming. If you want to use the Green Screen Effect in your video, make sure to select it from the TikTok camera's "Green Screen" section and upload your background. After filming, tap the checkmark in the bottom right corner to head to the editing page. Then select "Text" from the bottom menu bar to add your overlay caption. When you're satisfied with your creation, add the hashtag #Sheesh and hit "Post."

While most of the vids use a "me in 20 years" theme, people are also using current life events for their captions, so you can use whatever you prefer.

Now that you know how to do the "Sheesh" TikTok trend, you may find yourself doing a ~few~ videos. There are so many LOL-worthy scenarios, so have fun with creating.