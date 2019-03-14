The hippies will tell you that love is all around us, while indie musicians will sing about finding love in coffee shops until the sun comes up. But what more can be said about love, specifically in 280 characters or less? I thought you'd never ask. Twitter users around the globe are describing the moment you know you're in love — in one tweet, no less. From sharing smiles and laughs to feeling warm and comforted, the moments shared are emotional. Like, you're going to want to reach for the tissues, emotional.

Every movie about weddings seem to have that, "Love is patient, love is kind" quote in them. And while dating surely comes with its ups and downs, falling in love can be a beautiful time to be patient and kind with yourself, in addition to another person. Whether you're newly in love or if you've been dropping ily for a while now, you may already know the exact moment you totally fell in deep.

Although love looks different for everyone, and falling in love means something new and special for each person it happens to, these 15 tweets about falling in love are sure to make you feel all warm inside.

1 Go For Gold I love personal goals, ambitions, and being 100 percent yourself all the time.

2 Home Is Where The Heart Is I had a crush on my tenth grade English teacher and her ringtone was that home is wherever I'm with you song (Editor's note: "Home" by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros). Whenever I hear it in a drug store, I think of her.

3 Our Own World I deeply relate to the "our own little world" sentiment because my voice is naturally loud and I always forget that I'm in public and inevitably start discussing sex with people and don't realize that everyone in the cafe can hear me.

4 I Want What's Best For You Wanting your boo (or even your friends and family) to succeed is an amazing feeling.

5 See The Future I'll be honest this one made me think about That's So Raven.

6 Forget Me Knot From a song on the radio to a meme to a shirt in a store window — sometimes little pieces of your SO are all around you.

7 Real Deal Now, that's amore.

8 Comfort Is Key Me: I love being on our phones and not talking, while sitting in the same room together. Bae: Sigh. Me too.

9 Daydream Believer As Drake would say, "Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no make-up on."

10 Trust The Process Honestly, this is so real and sometimes your feelings aren't fully-realized until after you take some time and space to reevaluate.

11 Roses Are ~Read~ Sometimes you need to be fully head-over-heels, in-it deep to understand cheesy poems. Sometimes, some of the poems will never make sense, no matter your romantic status. Looking at you, Gertrude Stein.

12 Time Stops Love is when your boo is being absurd in public, but you don't mind because you're just happy to be around them. Or, in internet terms, when they're "off brand," but you like them so much that you're open to adjusting your "brand" to make loving them even though they're "off brand" actually "on brand."

13 Beauty Of Friendship Romantic love rocks, but it's certainly not the only type of love around. Friends are so amazing, and falling platonically in love with them is real.

14 Memories Are Forever Kissing by a bridge sounds hot.