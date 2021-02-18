The Office is pretty much a perfect show. The genuinely funny and endlessly quotable jokes, the characters you just want to spend time with, and, of course, the romances that can make even the most cynical soul believe in love. Jim and Pam might have been the focus of shipping on the show, but Angela and Dwight were always the couple of weirdos that stole my heart. This is all to say that if you're trying to come up with ways to express your love for your partner on the socials, The Office Instagram captions for couples photos might be just what you're looking for, because they're so relatable and sweet.

Whether you want a caption that's sweet, romantic, funny, or just downright strange (thank you Dwight), The Office had no shortage of quotes to choose from. The next time you take that perfect couple snap and are struggling to find the perfect caption, here are some quotes from the Dunder Mifflin crew that are sure to earn you plenty of Dundies, and by Dundies I mean likes.

1. "Wow. We should have started dating, like, a long time ago." — Jim Halpert

2. "Love is the water of life, drink deeply." — Michael Scott

3. "Plan A was marrying her a long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her." — Jim Halpert

4. "I just want to be friends plus a little extra. Also, I love you." — Dwight Schrute

5. "When you're a kid, you assume your parents are soulmates, my kids are gonna be right about that." - Pam Beesley

6. "You know what I want to do today? I want to marry you." — Jim Halpert

7. "I'm in love. I was hit by Cupid's sparrow." — Michael Scott

8. "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy, both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." — Michael Scott

9. “Hate to see you leave, but love to watch you go. ‘Cause of your butt.” — Michael Scott

10. "My animal deserves a lot of loving." — Dwight Schrute

11. “This expresses how loudly I love you!” — Dwight Schrute

12. "See you later, hot tie guy." — Pam

13. "I will raise a hundred children with a hundred of your lovers if it means I can be with you." — Dwight Schrute

14. "You just gotta do everything you can to get to the one woman who's gonna make all this worth it." — Jim Halpert

15. "I know a few things about love — horrible, terrible, awful, awful things." — Andy Bernard

16. “Well, it's love at first sight. Actually, it was... No, it was when I heard her voice. It was love at first see with my ears.” — Michael Scott

17. "The future mother of my children." — Jim Halpert

18. "You've never doubted, even for a second, that I'm the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with." — Pam Beesley

19. "I thought you were exactly awesome." — Michael Scott

20. "All right, then. It's a date." — Jim Halpert

21. "And then he kissed me, and I didn't know what to say." — Kelly Kapoor

22. "I don't know. Can't explain it." — Ryan Howard

23. "Oh my god, something's happening." — Michael Scott

24. "I was just... I'm in love with you." — Jim Halpert

25. "You are everything." — Jim Halpert

Sigh, The Office really was the sweetest. Anyone else suddenly getting the urge for another binge watch?