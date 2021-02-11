22 'The Office' Quotes For Valentine's Day Pics With The Jim To Your Pam

No couple is quite as cute as you and your SO, other than Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from The Office. This duo is relationship goals, and Jim's proposal to Pam at the gas station will forever give you heart eyes each time you watch the scene. In fact, you and your partner probably love everything about The Office, so it makes perfect sense to have The Office quotes for Valentine's Day pics that'll add a little bit of loving humor to your post on Feb. 14.

Although you don't have plans to go out to dinner with Phyllis and Bob Vance this V-Day, you’re already thinking about the photos you'll snap with your SO of your sweet date night at home on the most romantic day of the year. Together, you may pretend you're the Vances, and share a kiss for the camera in front of the refrigerator, or recreate the moment when Jim first asked Pam out on a date, by wearing a similar pink cardigan. Those pictures, after all, pair perfectly with The Office quotes for Valentine's Day, since they're basically an ode to the Dunder Mifflin documentary.

Of course, if you don't want to take a photo on V-Day, you can also pull one out of your camera roll that reminds you of The Office. This pic could be a selfie you took on a vacation years ago to a farm like Dwight Schrute's, or a candid you grabbed during a couples' gathering, similar to Michael Scott's dinner party, complete with osso buco, charades, and a heartfelt mixtape. Any of these 22 The Office quotes will be the perfect add-on to your post, and show the Jim to your Pam that you care about them on V-Day, just as much as Michael cares about chocolate turtles.

1. "You've never doubted, even for a second, that I'm the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with." — Pam

2. "The boat was actually plan C, the church was plan B, and plan A was marrying her a long, long time ago." — Jim

3. "This expresses how loudly I love you!" — Dwight

4. "I mean, he's totally qualified, smart, everyone loves him." — Pam

5. "So, what's it like dating a cheerleader?" — Pam

6. "I'm in love with you." — Jim

7. "Oh my god, something's happening." — Michael

8. "I thought you were exactly awesome." — Michael

9. "I was just a guy who had a crush on a girl." — Jim

10. "And then he kissed me, and I didn't know what to say." — Kelly

11. "I don't know. Can't explain it." — Ryan

12. "This is an amazing gift, because it comes with bonus gifts." — Jim

13. "Hey, what's that word we made up for when you have a thing stuck in your shoe?" — Pam

14. "Flowers, diamonds, three-course meal, violinist comes to my table to serenade me..." — Kelly

15. "See you later, hot tie guy." — Pam

16. "My animal deserves a lot of loving." — Dwight

17. "Alright, then it's a date." — Jim

18. "You're the nicest person I've ever met." — Andy

19. "I feel like all my kids grew up, and then they married each other." — Michael

20. "Best prank ever." — Jim

21. "Don't get me wrong, I flirted with her." — Jim

22. "Everything you'll ever need to know is in that note. Not enough for me? You are everything." — Jim