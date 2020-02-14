25 Love Puns For Instagram Captions Celebrating Your Relationship

Real talk: Whether you're in a relationship or not, mushy-gushy Instagram captions are pretty gross. As much as you may want to use an Insta caption to write a sappy soliloquy for your one-and-only, you should probably save that stuff for a greeting card. However, it is possible to give a shoutout to your sweetie on social media without being totally nauseating, and one of the most pun-derful ways to do that is with some witty wordplay. Punny captions make celebrating your relationship easy (and won't make all your followers queasy), and I've got some great love puns for Instagram captions that deserve a double-tap.

You don't have to limit romantic 'grams to birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. If you're ~ in lurveee ~ and don't care who knows it, then there's no wrong time to show a little partner appreciation (especially if you two happen to snap a really good pic together). But for the sake of your followers, short-and-sweet Instagram captions are probably the way to go. Your SO likely already knows just how much you care — and if they don't, Instagram isn't the place to tell them. Here are some cute couples captions for telling your boo they're pun-in-a-million.

Nerdy Puns franckreporter/E+/Getty Images "Yoda best, baby." "You're a cutie 3.14159265359." "I love you to ∞ and beyond." "If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one." "You must be copper and terillium, because you're Cu-Te." "I love you watts and watts." "I love it when you talk nerdy to me." "Arota tell you how much I heart you."

Animal Puns "I love spending koala-ty time with you." "You're one in chameleon." "I love you meow and forever." "I'm not lion when I say you're my mane squeeze." "I'm glad you're my significant otter." "I whale always love you." "You're turtle-y awesome." "You're un-bee-lievably cute, honey."

Food Puns Geber86/E+/Getty Images "Thank you for pudding up with me." "You couldn't pastably be any cuter." "I love you from my head tomatoes." "You're my butter half." "You make miso happy." "Muffin compares to you." "Udon even know how much I love you." "We are a matcha made in heaven." "I love you a waffle lot."