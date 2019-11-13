30 Non-Cheesy Captions For Couples That Are Still So Cute & Grate

Being in a relationship means you might have hundreds of pictures with your bae in your camera roll. Some may be from parties with your BFFs, pizza dates, or weekend mornings when the lighting was perfect in your room. Others may be saved from Snapchat and give you a puppy tongue and ears. Do you need some non-cheesy captions for couples for when you want to post those pics on Instagram? Of course.

As much as you love gushing about your SO and all the amazing adventures you have together, you don't want to be too cliché. Your love story is one-of-a-kind — filled with romantic gestures and hilarious inside jokes that only make sense to the two of you — and deserves to be written about like so. It deserves quotes or loving phrases that perfectly capture the way you feel when your love walks into a room or shows up at your door with tacos in hand. It deserves reactions like the heart eyes emoji and messages like, "Adorable," in your comments section.

However, it's not always easy to come up with these non-cheesy words and sentiments. For instance, when you're writing a note to your SO for their birthday or just 'cause, you may feel like you're coming up short. That's because love and relationships can leave you speechless.

These 30 captions will fill in the blanks when you're not sure what to write below your sweet selfie or hilarious couple pic. They're anything but cheesy, and totally cute and grate.

Shutterstock

1. "Best love story ever."

2. "Well, I'm in love."

3. "I like it when you smile. It's cute."

4. "You're kind of, sort of stuck with me."

5. "I'd take you to the movies but they don't let snacks inside."

6. "Roses are red, let's snuggle in bed."

7. "The avocado to my toast."

8. "Picky, and I picked you."

9. "To the moon and back."

10. "You don't know how lovely you are."

11. "Thanks for putting up with me."

12. "Just a couple of happy campers."

13. "Orange you glad you found me?"

14. "Had such a great time with you."

15. "The lighting was good, so we took a selfie."

16. "Find someone who wants to leave the party at the same time as you."

17. "You're my, my, my, my, lover." — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

18. "In the mood for snuggling and lots of chicken nuggets."

19. "Are nap dates a thing? Let's make them a thing."

20. "A love that always feels like summer."

Shutterstock

21. "My whole heart and then some."

22. "Hey there, good lookin'."

23. "The one where they fall in love."

24. "That's my girl right there."

25. "You are, hands down, my favorite person."

26. "How'd I get so lucky?"

27. "Be happy, babe."

28. "My happy place."

29. "Me and you."

30. "Love you like a love song." — Selena Gomez & The Scene, "Love You Like A Love Song"