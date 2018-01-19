46 Love Puns For Instagram To Make Your Valentine's Day Snap Extra Sweet

Oh boy, we love puns a latte. February means lot of cuddling to battle the cold weather, cups of hot coffee because we always need the caffeine, and cozy snow days with our girls watching endless amounts of chick flicks. This month also could quite possibly be one of the cheesiest of the year thanks to Valentine's Day. We're crushing hard on our baes and besties, and there's nothing like a day dedicated to love to bring out the sweet posts for social media. You might already be prepping your post, and picking out the right emojis to express your love. But, if you're really looking to sugarcoat it, add one of these love puns for Instagram. They're all toad-ally picture perfect.

Now is the time for all those selfies with your significant other to shine. You've shared a lot of laughs, and now it's time to share a little love with the world. Some might call you the cutest couple around, and others will be so over scrolling through the seemingly endless Valentine's Day posts. Tune them out; you're totally in your feels.

Your picture might be from a couple's vacation you took together this past year, or a throwback to your first date night. Maybe you'll snap something new when you're all dressed up for your Valentine's Day date, or capture something more casual like you two holding hands. Whatever it may be, I hope you find the right filter and the right pun to espresso exactly how you feel.

Sure, I suppose you could share something with a nice Taylor Swift lyric. She wrote so many love songs that just put your thoughts right into words. But, it seems a little cliche and you'd rather be cheesy. You won't want to sleep or swipe left on these love puns. Post something sweet on social media this Valentine's Day.

Peter Bernik/Stocksy

If you're looking for a food pun:

1. "Olive you." -Unknown

2. "I love you berry much." -Unknown

3. "I love you with every pizza my heart." -Unknown

4. "You're the pineapple of my eye." -Unknown

5. "You make my heart skip a beet." -Unknown

6. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple." -Unknown

7. "This might sound cheesy, but I think you're really grate." -Unknown

8. "I donut know what I would do without you." -Unknown

9. "Time fries when I'm with you." -Unknown

10. "We were mint to be." -Unknown

11. "Love you, pho real." -Unknown

12. "Love you a brunch." -Unknown

13. "We make a nice pear." -Unknown

14. "Love you a little s'more every day." -Unknown

15. "I love you, just in queso didn't know." -Unknown

16. "I'm soy into you." -Unknown

17. "Lime yours." -Unknown

18. "You're the raisin I smile." -Unknown

19. "I won't go bacon your heart." -Unknown

20. "You're a cute-cumber." -Unknown

21. "I'm so grape-ful to have you in my life." -Unknown

22. "Brie mine." -Unknown

23. "You're one in a melon." -Unknown

tirachard/Fotolia

If you're looking for an animal pun:

1. "Bee mine." -Unknown

2. "I whale-y love you." -Unknown

3. "There's no otter like you." -Unknown

4. "Oh deer, I'm so fawn-ed of you." -Unknown

5. "No bunny compares to you." -Unknown

6. "I'll owl-ways love you." -Unknown

7. "You octopi my thoughts." -Unknown

8. "You're toad-ally the one for me." -Unknown

9. "I will always love ewe." -Unknown

10. "You met all of my koala-fications." -Unknown

11. "You're my purr-son." -Unknown

12. "Happy as a clam." -Unknown

Drobot Dean/Fotolia

If you're looking for a drink pun:

1. "You had me at merlot." -Unknown

2. "I love you a latte." -Unknown

3. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me." -Unknown

4. "You are my cup of tea." -Unknown

5. "I soda think you're cute." -Unknown

If you're looking for another love pun:

1. "If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one." -Unknown

2. "Yoda one for me." -Unknown

3. "Shell we dance?" -Unknown

4. "I think you're dandelion." -Unknown

5. "Aloe you vera much." -Unknown

6. "You're one in a minion." -Unknown

Did you find your perfect pair? Nothing says "I love you" like love pun, and we sure hope you'll share something on social media whatever your Valentine's Day plans might be.