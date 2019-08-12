You don't just have to stick to asking Qs about the present. You can also ask questions about their past and few future, which in turn, helps you get too know your date better. "I also like to ask questions — still open-ended — that allow me to get a deeper understanding of my date’s personality. People enjoy talking about themselves, as it’s a topic they know so much about," Genfi says. "Direct questions of this nature will get anyone rambling."

Some easy go-to's Genfi offers are:

How would you describe yourself in three words?

words? What’s the most daring thing you have ever done?

When was the last time you laughed until you cried?

But there are loads of thought-provoking questions you can ask on a date if your conversation is in bad shape and you need an extra special conversational rescue. Some good ones include:

Are you more of an introvert or an extrovert?

What's on your bucket list?

What's something you can't let your parents know about you?

Who would play you in a movie?

What can you eat an entire carton of?

You can even ask your date a few sex and dating questions — subjective to the situation or in general, if you feel comfortable — like:

How far back have you scrolled through my Instagram?

What's the best and worst kiss you've ever had?

Who's your celebrity crush?

Next to keeping the questions open-ended, the main bit of advice here is: Do not treat the date like an interview. "Be mindful to not fire off questions, and take time to listen and process your date's replies," Genfi advises. Don't think too hard about your answers to these questions either, in the event your date poses them to you, too. Having pre-thought-out responses "may lead to you to come off as disingenuous and robotic," Genfi says.