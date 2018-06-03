Look, I get it. You're nervous, but don't cope with the nerves by going into serious job interview mode. Alessandra Conti, celebrity Matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, tells Elite Daily that's one of the worst things you can do on a first date because "a first date should be a fun experience for you to be playful, laugh, and see if you enjoy each other's company, not a roasting session on their past achievements and failures." Instead of trying to land a relationship or give a good performance, she says "the goal of a first date is to have fun together, develop rapport, and see if you both want to spend more time together." By setting your outcome expectations a bit lower, you increase your chances of being able to just relax and have some fun.

But how do you do that if you're nervous you'll run out of things to talk about? Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of The Perils of Cyber-Dating, says it doesn't hurt to plan ahead. "I believe in having a cheat sheet of questions to ask, such as: Who is your hero? Or, what was the best vacation you’ve ever gone on?" Spira tells Elite Daily. The key here is to make sure the tone of the questions is light, open-ended, and maybe a bit flirty if you're vibing. Just make sure you don't get nervous and start firing off questions rapid-fire style, because, as Spira warns, "firing off questions like you’re in a job interview or being interrogated by an attorney is an instant buzz-kill."