40 Valentine's Day Instagram Captions That Aren't Too Cheesy

February is the season of love. Whether you're crushing hard on your bae or your bestie (Galentine's Day, anyone?), I hope you have fallen head over heels for something or someone special in your life this past year. Odds are, whether you're getting dressed up for date night, or just brunching it with your gal pals, you'll inevitably be ready to post some great pics for the V Day holiday on social media. But, we're here to make sure that you are prepared with Valentine's Day Instagram captions that aren't too cheesy. You're crazy in love, but the corny captions can get old for your followers real fast.

Love is definitely a battlefield, because we love to hate it just as much as we love to be completely in it. It's a rollercoaster that keeps us coming back time and time again. We listen to our favorite love songs on repeat, and watch those romantic comedies until we have every single line memorized. We might call those chick flicks like The Notebook cheesy, but find ourselves still still watching and then crying at the end. (Good thing you put the tissues close to the couch.)

Sometimes we call ourselves out for being so soft, but can anyone really blame us? You should always strive to fall in love with your life, even if its just the little things. When you post something on social media, you have the opportunity to spread that love out into the world — and that's pretty rad, too. But, give your followers a break and save the cheese for the V-Day pizza party.

If you're looking for a song lyric:

1. "All of me, loves all you." — John Legend

2. "It's a love story, baby just say yes." — Taylor Swift

3. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran

4. "I love you like XO." — Beyonce

5. "But everything means nothing, if I ain't got you." — Alicia Keys

6. "It's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson

7. “I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Elton John

8. "I've been spending all my time just thinking about ya. I don't know what to do I think I'm fallin' for you." — Colbie Caillat

9. "Long live all the magic we made." — Taylor Swift

10. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you." — Coldplay

11. "And I'll be dreamin' of the next time we can go into another serotonin overflow." — John Mayer

12. "And when you smile, the whole world stops and stares for awhile, cause you’re amazing, just the way you are.” — Bruno Mars

13. "I love you like a love song, baby." — Selena Gomez

If you're looking for a full quote:

14. "He was Christmas morning, crimson fireworks, and birthday wishes." — Raquel Franco

15. "I feel there is nothing more artistic than to love people." — Vincent van Gogh

16. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe

17. "Life's a journey, to find the people weird like you." — Atticus

18. "What is done in love, is done well." — Vincent van Gogh

19. "That's who you really like. The people you can think out loud in front of." — John Green

20. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen

21. "The real lover is the man that can thrill you by kissing your forehead." — Marilyn Monroe

22. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." — Winnie the Pooh

23. "Where there is love, there is life." — Mahatma Gandhi

24. "If you only have one smile in you, give it to the people you love." — Maya Angelou

25. "You can't blame gravity for falling in love." — Albert Einstein

If you're just looking for something sweet and simple:

26. "You will forever be my always." — Unknown

27. "You suck less than most people." — Unknown

28. "You float my boat." — Unknown

29. "Love you more." — Unknown

30. "I love you to the moon and back." — Amelia Hepworth, Tim Warnes

31. "You make me so happy." — Unknown

32. "Trust me, you're lovely." — Unknown

If you're looking for a pun:

33. "Olive you." — Unknown

34. "Every pizza me loves every pizza you." — Unknown

35. "Words cannot espresso how much you mean to me." — Unknown

36. "I soda think you're cute." — Unknown

37. "You are my cup of tea." — Unknown

38. "I love you like no otter." — Unknown

39. "I love you bear-y much." — Unknown

40. "Bee mine." — Unknown

Valentine's Day is totally sweet, and not just because of all the Hershey kisses you're bound to eat. Share some love on social media, even if you're having a lazy Valentine's date this year. Minus the cheese.