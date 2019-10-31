25 Instagram Captions About Love That Sum Up Exactly How You Feel

An Instagram post is only as good as its caption. You could share the cutest photo ever of you and your boo, but if you really want to rack up those likes, you'll need more than just a heart emoji to go along with it. Of course, coming up with a caption that says, "I love you!!!" without making any of your followers roll their eyes is never easy. The best Instagram captions about love to go with your adorable couple pic are usually short, sweet, and clever — so for the sake of your followers, save your sappy soliloquy for your next anniversary card.

Whether you want to tell the world, "J'adore mon amour," in a way that's quippy, cute, or just a touch corny, then I've got the perfect Insta caption for you. From music, to book, to TV and movies, you can find A+ 'gram companions just about anywhere, and these captions can take your loved-up pic with bae from amateur to influencer. Before you share that next stellar snapshot of you and soulmate on social media, try pairing it with one of these lovey-dovey Instagram captions to take your 'gram game to the next level.

Song Lyrics About Love anandaBGD/E+/Getty Images "I don't need no vacation, no fancy destination. Baby, you're my great escape." — Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"

"Forever down, I am your lady. Always for sure, never a maybe." – Kehlani, "The Way"

"You put your arms around me and I'm home." — Christina Perri, "Arms"

"You are my sunrise on the darkest day." — Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

"When you say you love me, know I love you more." — Miley Cyrus, "Adore You"

"All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

"You and me together, we could do anything, baby." — Dave Matthews Band, "You & Me"

Literary Quotes About Love "Grow old with me. The best is yet to be." — Robert Browning, "Rabbi ben Ezra"

"No measure of time with you will be long enough, but we'll start with forever." — Stephanie Meyer, Breaking Dawn

"It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." — Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita

"In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf, Selected Diaries

"Wherever you are is my home, my only home." — Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

"I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Movie Quotes About Love Viktorcvetkovic/E+/Getty Images "Someday, someone will walk into your life and make you realize why it never worked out with anyone else." — 500 Days of Summer

"I love you even when you're sick and look disgusting." — Love Actually

"Love is that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kinda stuff." — It Takes Two

"You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles

"You had me at hello." — Jerry McGuire

"I'm in love, I'm in love and I don't care who knows it." — Elf

TV Quotes About Love "I guess I kind of hate most things, but I never really seem to hate you." — Parks and Recreation

"This thing we're doing here, you, me. I'm in. I am all in." — Gilmore Girls

"Soul mate: two little words, one big concept." — Sex and the City

"Ah, love. L-O-V-E, love. 'L' is for life. I mean, what is life without love?" — Friends

"I love you. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible, but I want to spend every irritating minute with you." — Scrubs

"I want you to love me in a way that I can show on Instagram." — The Mindy Project