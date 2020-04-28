The beauty of Instagram stories is that you can post something without thinking about your feed, planning an elaborate photo shoot in your home, or even tracking down the ideal lighting. And yet, you still have an array of beautiful story filters and fonts to choose from to stick to your aesthetic. IG stories are more personal than your grid photos — they’re meant for capturing a new outfit right after you've tried it on or your morning coffee in real-time. For those specific posts, you'll need Instagram story captions for selfies and sharing your day-to-day with your followers.

These captions and quotes for your Instagram story may be shorter than the ones you typically go for, since they'll be layered over your pic or casually tucked into the corner of the screen. They may complement a GIF you want to use or include a signal to your crush that they should totally hit up your DMs. Not to mention, these casual Instagram captions for your stories may highlight the tie-dye shirt you're trying to show off, or the bright beam of sunlight shining through your window that deserves a shoutout on the 'gram.

Once you pick out your favorite Instagram story quotes or one-liners that fit the vibe you're going for, you'll want to choose a font within the app. To caption your story with something flirty, the text may call for a simple Serif font, while one with a snap of your morning coffee may look better in Typewriter. Take a look at these caption ideas for Instagram story selfies and tap into your artsy side. Put together the perfect post and serve the sweetest #looks on social media.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

"The queen of taking selfies." "More love and sunshine." "The lighting was good." "But first, selfies." "Please text me. Thanks." "Hanging out online." "Bored, but feeling beautiful." "I am still very cute, just to keep you updated." "Sending my selfie to NASA." "Make them stop tapping and stare." "Now taking suggestions for afternoon snacks." "My hairstyle is called 'I tried.'" "Messy bun and getting nothing done." "In the sweetest mood." "New outfit, who dis?" "My mood depends on how good my hair looks." "The happiest selfie on your feed today." "Whatever sprinkles your doughnuts." "Take a selfie anyway." "Make yourself proud every day." "Morning coffee with a side order of looks." "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy." "I'm on doughnut disturb mode." "Go ahead and steal a pizza my heart." "Squeeze the day, people!" "Another selfie? Oh, kale yeah." "Relationship status: waiting for someone to slide into my DMs." "Step into the daylight." "Adding taking selfies to the special skills part of my resumé." "Be proud of how far you've come." "I have no idea what I'm doing, but that's OK." "Today is pretty magical." "Going with the idea that nothing can stop me from taking another selfie." "Totally rad selfies up ahead." "Big things are coming." "Be the energy you want to attract." “Manifestation en route.” “Grateful every day.” “In case you forgot what I looked like.” “Here’s my face.” “Rise and grind.” “Is it Friday yet?” “I just can’t girlboss today.” “Good morning sunshine.” “Just getting my daily dose of vitamin D.”