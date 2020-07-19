You’ll Adore These 30 Harry Styles Lyrics For Instagram Captions

Harry Styles isn’t just a pretty pop star crooner. His impact on not only the music scene, but also the film industry and fashion world has been immense in the past few years. Since becoming a solo artist following his time in One Direction, Styles has gone from a teen heartthrob to a multi talented actor, fashion icon, and mature, lyrical genius. That's why these Harry Styles Instagram captions taken from lyrics in his songs can match whatever mood you're in at any given moment.

Although One Direction officially started their indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles set off his solo career in 2017, releasing his self-titled debut album in May of that year. With a tracklist that featured songs such as “Sign of the Times," “Kiwi,” and "Meet Me In The Hallway," his first solo record brought fans hit songs with powerful and emotional lyrics.

Fast forward to 2019, and Styles would go on to drop some of his biggest songs to date on Fine Line, including "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Golden." Each track varies greatly in style, with many of them being rumored to be about a very specific past love. Overall, there was one common theme that Harry Styles fans noticed big time: how much effort Styles puts into writing the individual lyrics for each song.

Since its release and accompanying music video, "Watermelon Sugar" alone has become an essential summer song, and there will truly be no escaping the catchy and upbeat track in years to come. The song even led Styles to a win Best Pop Solo Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021, where he also opened the award show in an unforgettably dreamy black leather and green boa ensemble.

In addition to his pop songs that get their much deserved radio play, Styles also boasts more tracks that give just as much, if not more, lyrical content for fans to grab inspo from. Whether you're reflecting on your love life, sharing excitement for life in general, or getting ready to make a life-changing announcement, these 30 Harry Styles captions have you covered.

Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

From "Lights Up"

1. "Be so sweet if things just stayed the same."

2. "Lights up and they know who you are."

From "Meet Me In The Hallway"

3. "Just let me know, I'll be at the door, at the door, hoping you'll come around."

From "Sign of the Times"

4. "You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky."

From "Two Ghosts"

5. "Sounds like something that I used to feel."

6. "We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me, trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat."

From "To Be So Lonely"

7. "Do you think it's easy being of the jealous kind?"

From “Cherry”

8. “I noticed that there's a piece of you in how I dress.”

From “Golden”

9. “Loving you's the antidote.”

10. “Golden, golden, golden, as I open my eyes.”

From "Adore You"

11. "Strawberry lipstick state of mind."

12. "I'd walk through fire for you, just let me adore you."

13. "Just let me adore you like it's the only thing I'll ever do."

14. "I get so lost inside your eyes."

From "Watermelon Sugar"

15. "I want more berries and that summer feelin'."

16. "Getting washed away in you."

17. "Breathe me in, breathe me out."

From "Sunflower, Vol. 6”

18. “Sunflower, my eyes want you more than a melody.”

19. “I've got your face hung up high in the gallery.”

From “Canyon Moon”

20. “You gotta see it to believe it, sky never looked so blue.”

21. “I keep thinking back to a time under the canyon moon.”

From “Carolina”

22. “How would I tell her that she's all I think about?”

From “Treat People With Kindness”

23. “Feeling good in my skin, I just keep on dancin'.”

24. “Maybe we can find a place to feel good and we can treat people with kindness.”

25. “Floating up and dreamin', droppin' into the deep end.”

From “Fine Line”

26. “You sunshine, you temptress.”

27. “Put a price on emotion, I'm looking for something to buy.”

28. “You've got my devotion but man, I can hate you sometimes.”

From “Sweet Creature”

29. “When I run out of road, you bring me home.”

From “Woman”

30. “Should we just search romantic comedies on Netflix and then see what we find?”