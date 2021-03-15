Harry Styles, once again, has set the internet ablaze. The singer won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," but part of his acceptance speech was mysteriously cut from the broadcast. It was an unexpected moment that had viewers wondering: Why was Harry Styles bleeped at the 2021 Grammys? Rest assured — fans have theories.

Styles helped open the awards show this year with a particularly steamy rendition of "Watermelon Sugar," which was a pretty great way to kick off his first time attending the Grammys. But more exciting moments were yet to come, and the 27-year-old ended up taking home the award for Best Pop Solo performance (which was somehow his first Grammy win ever).

He took the stage in an iconic blazer and purple boa ensemble and gave a short and sweet speech. "['Watermelon Sugar'] was the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville," he said, pausing to give all his collaborators major shout-outs. But towards the end of his speech, Styles was suddenly bleeped out of nowhere. He then told the audience he was very honored to be there, and then the speech was over. But wait... what exactly did he say?!

Luckily for Stylers everywhere, it turns out the singer wasn't bleeped everywhere. On Twitter, one fan claimed, "He said that all these [nominated] songs are f*cking massive," while another wrote, "He said that all of the songs are f*cking amazing or something like that." Styles' single was nominated alongside songs like Doja Cat's "Say So," Taylor Swift's "Cardigan," and Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," so he was definitely in amazing company.

Still, after the amazing year the singer had, he deserved all the hype at this year's Grammys. His album Fine Line instantly went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in December 2019, and "Watermelon Sugar" became Styles' first No. 1 single in August 2020. It's no wonder he got three Grammy nods, including nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Fine Line) and Best Music Video (for "Adore You").

Styles definitely didn't disappoint at the 2021 Grammys. Here's hoping his appearance was the first of many that will have fans buzzing all year long.