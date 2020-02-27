Doja Cat has been non-stop viral ever since the release of “Mooo! (B*tch I’m a Cow)” in 2018. Now, the pop singer graced fans with a new music video. Doja Cat’s “Say So” video features glam, retro outfits. Compared to her more hip-hop songs, “Say So” fits perfectly into the groovy ‘70s disco scene around her and is filled with references to the era — though she definitely looks cooler than your parents probably did.

“You b*tches wanted it now you’ll have it,” the artist wrote on Instagram on Feb. 26 alongside a teaser. Filmed like a vintage movie with a 4x3 crop, the music video opens with Doja in a crochet halter dress, and it’s as if she stepped right out of the ‘70s — she even has feathers in her hair. As she tries to get the attention of the guy fixing her table, Doja walks around a record-filled apartment that is the height of retro class.

The music video then flashes to Doja in front of the L.A. skyline in a full-length, rhinestone dress reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown, complete with a Farrah Fawcett blowout. She doesn’t need a party to be a disco ball. When the song switches to Doja’s rap verse, her wardrobe changes with her. In a shorter, lamé sequined dress, Doja dances in the windows of what must be the most amazing apartment in the world.

dojacatVEVO on YouTube

For the real disco, Doja goes all out. Her first outfit is nothing short of Sonny and Cher with its only-fringe-and-butterflies look. Her blunt-cut long hair adds to the illusion that “Say So” is found footage of a ‘70s party. The fringe and hair bounce perfectly around her as she does TikTok choreography that went viral with the song. The last scene takes place in a true disco hall where, in a Saturday Night Fever-inspired dance battle, Doja rocks a pink-and-sequined jumpsuit and big, blonde afro. Oh, and a tiger.

“Say So” was never meant to be released as a single or get a music video, but the power of TikTok changed that. After the song went viral on the app and fans started clamoring for an official video, Doja Cat delivered. She even embraced the disco theme when she performed “Say So” on The Tonight Show Feb. 26. At this rate, I hope TikTok makes all of her songs viral, so I can see an entire visual album.