The 63rd annual Grammy Awards has been like medicine to my soul. After not seeing a live performance in almost a year, it's so amazing to see all my favorite musicians bringing their A-games. But, these impressive people go beyond just the red carpet or the performances. After opening the show with "Watermelon Sugar," the internet can't get enough of Harry Styles' Clueless look at the 2021 Grammys.

For his red carpet and award-accepting look, Styles, the winner of the Best Music Video Grammy, wore a purple feathered boa, brown flared paints, a striped sweatervest, and a yellow blazer. However, fans got to see an extra special detail as the "Adore You" singer got up to accept his award. That's right he even had a matching yellow mask. All of it was designed by Gucci and styled by his longtime stylist Harry Lambert.

While Styles could literally put on a potato sack and I'd be writing sonnets, this look is bringing up some of the funniest Twitter content I've seen in a hot minute. Fans were quick to notice that the 27-year-old's blazer looks a lot like Cher's from the opening montage of Clueless.

